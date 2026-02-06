Spinner Usman Tariq 'X-factor' for Pakistan, says captain Salman Agha

Pakistan cricket team captain Salman has come out in defense of his teammate, spinner Usman Tariq. Tariq has been reported twice for his unconventional bowling action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Despite this, Salman believes Tariq's style is legitimate and an asset to the team. He said this to the media on the eve of Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands in Colombo.

Bowling technique Who is Tariq? Tariq, who made his international debut against South Africa in November, has played three T20Is so far. His unique bowling action sees him pause near the crease before delivering the ball with a side-arm sling-shot motion. Despite being reported twice for a suspect action during PSL, Salman remains confident about his teammate's abilities and effectiveness on the field.

Captain's statement Salman's defense of Tariq Salman addressed the concerns over Tariq's bowling action, saying, "I don't understand why we are talking about his action because in my opinion it is a fair action." He added that the spinner has been tested twice and cleared both times. "I think there is no problem in his action," Salman said, emphasizing his belief in Tariq's legitimacy as a bowler.

