Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for 14 against Sri Lanka A: Stats

Match details

Sooryavanshi falls for 14 runs

Sooryavanshi started his innings on a positive note, scoring three boundaries. However, he was dismissed for just 14 runs off 12 balls while trying to loft it over mid-off. The bat turned in his hand and failed to generate the elevation and power needed to clear the fence. Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige dived full length and completed the catch, ending Sooryavanshi's promising innings prematurely.