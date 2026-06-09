Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for 14 against Sri Lanka A: Stats
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation, turned up for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-nation series' first game. Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is hosting the 50-over game. Sooryavanshi, who had a stellar IPL season recently, scoring 776 runs in 16 innings and winning five individual awards, fell for just 14 (12) against Sri Lanka A. He opened the innings with Prabhsimran Singh after India A captain Tilak Varma elected to bat.
Match details
Sooryavanshi falls for 14 runs
Sooryavanshi started his innings on a positive note, scoring three boundaries. However, he was dismissed for just 14 runs off 12 balls while trying to loft it over mid-off. The bat turned in his hand and failed to generate the elevation and power needed to clear the fence. Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige dived full length and completed the catch, ending Sooryavanshi's promising innings prematurely.
Information
Over 350 List A runs
According to ESPNcricinfo, Sooryavanshi has racked up 367 runs from nine List A games at an average of over 40. His strike rate in the format goes past 160. Sooryavanshi's tally includes two 50-plus scores, including a ton.
Run
Incredible run in IPL 2026
Sooryavanshi was coming off a successful IPL 2026, where he swept a record five season-ending awards. The young left-handed batter won the Orange Cap for scoring 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.30. This includes a 36-ball ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Bihar-born prodigy hit 72 sixes, breaking Chris Gayle's record (59) of hitting the most in a season.