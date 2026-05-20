IPL 2026: RR prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes these massive records

Rajasthan Royals teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm. With his blazing and record-breaking knocks, the 15-year-old has been scaling new heights. He recently smashed the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers for fun, scoring a 38-ball 93 (7 fours and 10 sixes). Sooryavanshis is now on the verge of unlocking new achievements in the league.

Sixes Sooryavanshi set to surpass the Universe Boss Sooryavanshi has set new benchmarks for six-hitting in the IPL. In 13 games, he has already struck 53 sixes, the most by an Indian in a season. Overall, he is already behind Chris Gayle, who hammered 59 maximums in 2012. Abhishek Sharma held the previous record for an Indian (42 in 2024). With RR eyeing a playoff spot, Sooryavanshi is expected to surpass Gayle.

Runs Runs by an uncapped player in a season As of now, Sooryavanshi has slammed 579 runs from 13 innings at an astronomical strike rate of 236.32 in IPL 2026. This includes a ton and three half-centuries. The RR batter is set to break his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for scoring the most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season. The latter smashed 625 runs for RR in 2023.

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Powerplay Most runs in Powerplay in a season Sooryavanshi's exploits in the Powerplay are second to none this season. According to ESPNcricinfo, 409 of his runs have come in this phase with a strike rate of 233.71. This includes 35 sixes. Sooryavanshi, who overtook Travis Head (402 in 2024), is now only behind David Warner. The latter slammed 467 runs in this regard in 2016.

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