'Not taking for granted': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after maiden international fifty
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old Indian cricketer, has broken Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for the youngest player to score a half-century in men's international cricket. Sooryavanshi achieved this feat during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday, scoring an 18-ball 50. He is now the youngest player to score a half-century in men's international cricket at just 15 years and 118 days old. Following his match-winning knock, Sooryavanshi reflected on his recent success.
Match details
Sooryavanshi's journey to glory
Sooryavanshi's record-breaking innings came as a major turnaround after a disappointing debut series against England.
He had scored only 42 runs in his first three T20I innings.
However, the young opener helped India chase down Zimbabwe's target of 125 runs with an aggressive knock (50 runs off 19 balls) that included four fours and as many sixes.
The visitors won by seven wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Confidence boost
Sooryavanshi gets a confidence boost
Sooryavanshi said the innings would play a key role in boosting his self-belief at the start of his international journey.
"When you are in the starting phase of your career, and you get such an innings at the start, you get confidence for the next matches," he said in a video posted by BCCI.
Sooryavanshi further stated that he is not taking any opportunity for granted and remains focused.
"There are some grounds where you like to make runs. I am not taking it for granted. I am just trying to play wherever I can, give my best, contribute to the team and do well," he said.
Record details
Sooryavanshi breaks two records
Sooryavanshi's record-breaking innings surpassed a long-standing achievement by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar was 16 years and 213 days old when he scored his maiden international 50 against Pakistan in the Faisalabad Test in 1989.
Sooryavanshi also broke the record for the youngest batter from a Full Member nation to score a T20I 50, previously held by Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 17 years and 296 days.
Twitter Post
Here's what the youngster said
Just a teenager living the dream 🥹— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2026
🎥 In conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - The youngest-ever T20I half-centurion 🫡 - By @ameyatilak #TeamIndia | #ZIMvINDhttps://t.co/Y9APDmKCOX