'Not taking for granted': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after maiden international fifty 

Sooryavanshi said the innings would play a key role in boosting his self-belief at the start of his international journey.

"When you are in the starting phase of your career, and you get such an innings at the start, you get confidence for the next matches," he said in a video posted by BCCI.

Sooryavanshi further stated that he is not taking any opportunity for granted and remains focused.

"There are some grounds where you like to make runs. I am not taking it for granted. I am just trying to play wherever I can, give my best, contribute to the team and do well," he said.