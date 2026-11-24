Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock came as the UAE, electing to bat, racked up 249/8 in 50 overs.

Former Indian domestic player Harpreet Singh Bhatia was instrumental in their innings with a career-best 130 off 144 balls.

He was well supported by Muhammad Shahdad (28), Ethan D'Souza (25), and Basil Hameed (36*), who helped rebuild the innings after early wickets.

Arshad Khan took four wickets for India A.