India set List A records with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blitz
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered multiple records, powering India to a record-breaking win in the 2026 ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars match against the UAE in Doha on Tuesday. India A chased down 250 in a mere 14.2 overs, riding on an incredible double-century by Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old smashed a staggering 204 off 53 balls, unlocking several achievements. Here are the key stats.
Innings
UAE set India 250-run target
Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock came as the UAE, electing to bat, racked up 249/8 in 50 overs.
Former Indian domestic player Harpreet Singh Bhatia was instrumental in their innings with a career-best 130 off 144 balls.
He was well supported by Muhammad Shahdad (28), Ethan D'Souza (25), and Basil Hameed (36*), who helped rebuild the innings after early wickets.
Arshad Khan took four wickets for India A.
Chase
Sooryavanshi's blistering double-century powers India A to victory
Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing, demolishing the UAE bowling attack. He single-handedly chased down the majority of the total.
The left-handed dasher hammered a blistering 204 off 53 balls (7 fours and 28 sixes). His strike rate was a staggering 384.91.
Sooryavanshi took 28 balls for his ton, 40 for his 150, and 52 for his double-century, all fastest in List A cricket.
Individual records
Most sixes in an innings; fastest team hundred
Sooryavanshi's 28 sixes are the most by a player in an innings in professional cricket, according to Cricbuzz.
The previous record was held by Tanmay Agarwal with 26 sixes for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.
Sooryavanshi's explosive start turned the chase into a record-breaking spectacle, getting India home in just 14.2 overs, the quickest ever for a List A match with a target over 200 runs.
Information
India A's record-breaking chase
Acing the record-breaking chase, India A secure a place in the semi-finals. Sooryavanshi's explosive start turned the chase into a record-breaking spectacle, getting India home in just 14.2 overs, the quickest in List A cricket (200-plus totals).
Numbers
Other incredible numbers from the match
India A hammered 31 sixes, the second-most in a List A game after 38 by Bihar against Arunachal in Ranchi in 2025, as per Cricbuzz.
Sooryavanshi's 384.91 is the highest strike rate in a List A game, bettering AB de Villiers's 338.63 against the West Indies in 2015 (149 off 44 balls).
The former also broke D'Arcy Short's record of 23 sixes (Western Australia vs Queensland, Sydney, 2018) in a List A innings.