Vaibhav Sooryavanshi suffers injury scare ahead of Nottingham T20I
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Team India prodigy, faced an injury scare during a practice session ahead of the third T20I against England. The incident happened on Monday when the teenager was batting in the nets at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the venue for the impending game. He had made his much-anticipated debut in the second T20I and became India's youngest-ever senior international cricketer.
Injury details
What exactly happened?
According to several reports doing the rounds on social media, Sooryavanshi was facing throwdowns from specialist Raghu when a sharp delivery aimed at his body hit him on the chest. The young cricketer immediately fell after being struck by the ball. While Raghu checked on him right away, Sooryavanshi briefly left the field to get medical attention from Team India's medical staff.
Training continuation
Sooryavanshi returns to nets after brief break
After receiving medical attention, Sooryavanshi returned to the nets to complete his training session. He was seen talking with Strength and Conditioning coach Adrian le Roux before resuming practice. Despite the scare, the young cricketer, who has been making waves in Indian cricket since his IPL debut, is expected to play at Trent Bridge.
Career trajectory
Sooryavanshi's international debut
Sooryavanshi made his international debut in the second T20I against England. He replaced Sanju Samson in the Playing XI. In his debut innings, Sooryavanshi smashed a 10-ball 14, including a fearless six off Jofra Archer. As per Cricbuzz, aged 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian debutant. His growth has been remarkable, especially during the IPL 2026, where he broke records.