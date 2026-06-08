'Time will tell': De Villiers on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Test future

Potential hurdles

Challenges ahead for Sooryavanshi if he pursues red-ball cricket

De Villiers also admitted that if Sooryavanshi chooses to pursue red-ball cricket, he will face some challenges. However, he was confident about the young cricketer's ability to overcome them. "If he decides to play red-ball cricket, there will be some challenges, but he's got the skill and the ability to work through that," De Villiers said. Sooryavanshi has not started well in First-Class cricket, managing 207 runs from his first 12 innings at 17.25.