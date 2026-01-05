Vaibhav Suryavanshi sets Youth ODI record with 19-ball fifty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi , the 14-year-old Indian batting sensation, has once again shown his power-hitting in Youth cricket. Suryavanshi hammered a 19-ball half-century against South Africa Under-19 in the 2nd Youth ODI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on January 5. He came out all guns blazing after the hosts perished for 245 in 49.3 overs. Suryavanshi, who smashed a 24-ball 68, recorded the joint third-fastest fifty in Youth ODIs, with Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai.

Match details Suryavanshi's explosive innings In the match, India was chasing a revised target of 230 runs. Suryavanshi, who was captaining the team, scored a blistering 68 off just 24 balls. His innings included just 1 four and an incredible 10 sixes. Suryavanshi brought up his half-century with a maximum against pacer Bayanda Majola in the eighth over. He hammered two more sixes and a four in that over.

Record Suryavanshi enters record books According to Wisden, Suryavanshi now has the joint third-fastest fifty in Youth ODIs, with Afghanistan's Omarzai (also 19 balls). The duo is only behind South Africa's Steve Stolk (13 balls in 2016) and India's Rishabh Pant (18 balls in 2018). It is worth noting that Suryavanshi also has the fastest ton in Youth ODIs. He hammered a 52-ball ton against England last year.