India's Vaishnavi Sharma takes her maiden WODI fifer: Stats
What's the story
Team India spinner Vaishnavi Sharma's exploits helped India bowl out Zimbabwe for 131 (39.5 overs) in the third Women's ODI at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Playing only her third WODI, the left-arm spinner raced to her maiden five-wicket haul. She was the only Indian bowler to bowl all 10 overs in the innings. Notably, the previous WODI saw Vaishnavi take 4/39.
Spell
Vaishnavi rattles Zimbabwe's middle order
Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a turbulent start, being reduced to 12/2 within three overs.
While opener Modester Mupachikwa tried to counter-attack, Vaishnavi removed Beloved Biza in the 10th over. Mupachikwa then became her second victim a few overs later.
The Indian spinner struck in quick succession thereafter, dismissing Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, and Nyasha Gwanzura.
Her final figures read 10-1-39-5.
Numbers
A look at her numbers
As mentioned, this was Vaishnavi's third outing in the format. Her WODI debut came earlier this year against Australia in Hobart.
In her second WODI, India's previous encounter against Zimbabwe, the spinner shone with figures of 4/39.
With a fifer, Vaishnavi now has nine wickets at an average of 12.44. Her economy rate is under 5 (4.66).
Information
Vaishnavi enters record books
According to Cricinfo, Vaishnavi became the first Indian to take a fifer against Zimbabwe in WODIs. The previous best returns by an Indian in this regard were 4/23 by Shree Charani in the first WODI of this series.