India's Vaishnavi Sharma takes her maiden WODI fifer: Stats

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a turbulent start, being reduced to 12/2 within three overs.

While opener Modester Mupachikwa tried to counter-attack, Vaishnavi removed Beloved Biza in the 10th over. Mupachikwa then became her second victim a few overs later.

The Indian spinner struck in quick succession thereafter, dismissing Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, and Nyasha Gwanzura.

Her final figures read 10-1-39-5.