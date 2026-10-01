Can Tilak Varma become India's next dependable big-match batter?
What's the story
Indian cricket has often relied on batters who can absorb pressure when the stakes are highest. Tilak Varma has shown the temperament, adaptability and composure needed to develop into that kind of player. However, becoming a dependable big-match performer requires more than occasional brilliance. He has the right credentials and looks confident especially in the shortest format. And most importantly, Varma is only 23 years old.
#1
Varma's calmness is a weapon
One of Varma's most encouraging qualities is his ability to remain calm when a contest becomes tense.
Rather than allowing the situation to dictate every shot, he has shown that he can assess the match and respond according to the team's needs.
That composure is valuable where one poor decision can change the direction of the contest.
#2
Adaptability across situations
A dependable middle-order batter must be comfortable playing different roles.
Sometimes, the priority is to rebuild after early wickets; on other occasions, the team needs an aggressive partnership to maintain momentum.
Varma's development will depend on how effectively he balances caution with attacking intent.
Learning when to rotate the strike, target particular bowlers and accelerate late in an innings will strengthen his value.
#3
Turning potential into consistency
Varma must also demonstrate that he can contribute across different conditions and recover quickly after disappointing outings.
Consistency does not mean scoring heavily every time; it also involves making useful contributions when runs are difficult to find.
Repeatedly helping India navigate challenging situations would strengthen his claim as a batter for major occasions.
Information
A versatile player who can bat at numerous positions
In the recently concluded 2nd T20I versus West Indies, Varma scored an unbeaten 18-ball 44, hitting three fours and three sixes. He came to bat at number six. Notably, he can play anywhere between number three to seven and that highlights his verstatility.
#4
Conclusion: Varma can make a compelling case
Varma has several qualities that could help him become India's next dependable big-match batter, particularly his composure and capacity to adapt.
Yet the label must be earned through repeated performances against strong opposition in high-pressure situations.
If he continues to refine his decision-making and deliver when the team needs him most, he can make a compelling case for that responsibility.