Venkatesh Prasad set to become KSCA president unopposed

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad is set to take over as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The announcement comes after a scrutiny of nominations for various posts in the association. Prasad had previously served as vice-president in Anil Kumble 's administration from 2010 to 2013. He was leading Team Game Changers for this election.

Nomination details Prasad's candidacy approved, competitors withdraw or disqualified Along with Prasad, K.N. Shanth Kumar from Team Brijesh and former women's cricketer Kalpana Venkatachar had also filed their nominations for the president's post. However, Shanth Kumar's nomination was rejected on technical grounds while Venkatachar later withdrew her candidature. This left Prasad as the only valid nominee for the top post in KSCA. Therefore, he is set to be elected unopposed.

Panel challenges Prasad's panel faces setback Prasad's panel faced a challenge when former treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya failed the scrutiny round on technical grounds. The latter was vying for the secretary role. Despite this setback, Mruthyunjaya expressed his unwavering support for Prasad and Team Game Changers in a statement. He said, "This decision has been a personal setback, but it has not shaken my commitment or my resolve."