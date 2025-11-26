Venkatesh Prasad set to become KSCA president unopposed
What's the story
Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad is set to take over as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The announcement comes after a scrutiny of nominations for various posts in the association. Prasad had previously served as vice-president in Anil Kumble's administration from 2010 to 2013. He was leading Team Game Changers for this election.
Nomination details
Prasad's candidacy approved, competitors withdraw or disqualified
Along with Prasad, K.N. Shanth Kumar from Team Brijesh and former women's cricketer Kalpana Venkatachar had also filed their nominations for the president's post. However, Shanth Kumar's nomination was rejected on technical grounds while Venkatachar later withdrew her candidature. This left Prasad as the only valid nominee for the top post in KSCA. Therefore, he is set to be elected unopposed.
Panel challenges
Prasad's panel faces setback
Prasad's panel faced a challenge when former treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya failed the scrutiny round on technical grounds. The latter was vying for the secretary role. Despite this setback, Mruthyunjaya expressed his unwavering support for Prasad and Team Game Changers in a statement. He said, "This decision has been a personal setback, but it has not shaken my commitment or my resolve."
Prasad
A look at his career
Prasad represented India as a fast bowler between 1994 and 2001. The former right-arm seamer took 33 Tests and 161 ODIs. Prasad, who had a vicious slower ball, took 96 Test wickets at an average of 35.00. He also took 196 ODI wickets at an average of 32.30. Prasad also served as India's bowling coach between 2007 and 2009.