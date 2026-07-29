Jordan Henderson exits Brentford, agrees two-year deal with Chelsea

Henderson, who is a seasoned campaigner with a trophy-laden career, brings something else to the table that Chelsea desperately need.

His leadership qualities and experience will help Chelsea.

Despite being 36 years old, he started 22 times and came on as a substitute on another 10 occasions.

Henderson's inclusion in England's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad this summer surprised many. However, Thomas Tuchel praised him as "the glue in every team that he plays for."