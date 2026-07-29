Jordan Henderson exits Brentford, agrees two-year deal with Chelsea
What's the story
Chelsea FC have agreed to sign veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson on a two-year deal. Former Liverpool star Henderson has left Brentford by mutual consent. The 36-year-old joined the Bees from Ajax last summer and went on to make 34 appearances in 2025/26. Chelsea, who missed out on Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, shifted their focus on Henderson. As per Fabrizio Romano, Henderson has agreed a two-year deal and will sign until June 2028 this week.
Player profile
Henderson's presence could be a game-changer for Chelsea
Henderson, who is a seasoned campaigner with a trophy-laden career, brings something else to the table that Chelsea desperately need.
His leadership qualities and experience will help Chelsea.
Despite being 36 years old, he started 22 times and came on as a substitute on another 10 occasions.
Henderson's inclusion in England's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad this summer surprised many. However, Thomas Tuchel praised him as "the glue in every team that he plays for."
Henderson
Henderson is the latest addition to Chelsea's miedfield
Henderson joined Brentford last summer after playing for Ajax in the Netherlands and Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.
Before that, he enjoyed a trophy-filled spell at Liverpool, winning six major titles, including the Premier League and Champions League.
He now strengthens a Chelsea midfield featuring Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia and Valentin Barco, who is expected to arrive from Strasbourg once his transfer is officially confirmed.
Welbeck
Chelsea set to sign Brighton's Danny Welbeck on 2-year deal
Chelsea are also closing in on a deal for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck.
The 35-year-old has been given the green light to undergo a medical at Stamford Bridge.
If all goes as planned, he will join his new teammates in Hong Kong next week for pre-season training and sign a two-year contract with the club.
Welbeck, a former Manchester United and Arsenal player, has scored 90 goals and made 32 assists in 400 Premier League appearances.
Chelsea
Chelsea's transfers this summer
Chelsea have already roped in Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117m.
Geovany Quenda joined from Sporting for £43.5m with Marco Palestra coming to London from Atalanta for a £43m deal.
As per Sky Sports News, Chelsea also signed Denner from Corinthians for £8.7m and Dastan Satpaev from Kairat Almaty, in a £2.1m deal.
Emmanuel Emegha joined the Blues from Strasbourg in an undisclosed fee.
Chelsea have also signed 26-year-old centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.