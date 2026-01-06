How Ravindra Jadeja fared for Saurashtra on VHT return: Stats

In the first innings, Jadeja came to the middle when Saurashtra were in the driving seat (228/2 in 37.4 overs). The Indian all-rounder stitched a 63-run stand with Ruchit Ahir, taking Saurashtra past 300. He returned unbeaten on 36 off 31 balls (2 fours). Jadeja later returned figures of 1/48 in 10 overs with his left-arm spin.

Series

Jadeja eyes these milestones

Jadeja shone in his first VHT match this season. According to ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw is closing in on 4,000 runs and 300 wickets in List A cricket. The star all-rounder has recorded 2,862 runs and 232 wickets from 207 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. As mentioned, Jadeja was picked for the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, starting January 11.