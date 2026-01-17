Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final: Players to watch out for

The 2026 Vijay Hazare Trophy final will witness a clash between two evenly-matched teams, Saurashtra and Vidarbha. The match will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday. Both teams are vying for their third and maiden title. respectively. Though neither team boasts any superstars in their line-up, they have shown exceptional performance throughout this tournament. Here are the players to watch out for in the summit clash.

#1 Aman Mokhade - Vidarbha Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade has been on fire in the ongoing tournament. Mokhade currently has the third-most runs for a batter in a VHT edition. Across nine matches this season, he has hammered 781 runs at an incredible average of 97.62. The tally includes five hundreds, including a 122-ball 138 in the semi-final against Karnataka. Moreover, Mokhade has operated with a strike rate of 111.57 in the season.

#2 Vishvaraj Jadeja - Saurashtra Vishvaraj Jadeja was the star of the show for Saurashtra in the semi-final against Punjab, where he scored an unbeaten 165 off 127 balls. Overall, Jadeja has bagged 536 runs at 67 in the ongoing tournament. The 165* was his 3rd century as he also boasts two fifties. A strike rate of 109.61 speaks volumes of his big-hitting prowess.

#3 Ankur Panwar - Saurashtra Saurashtra's new ball attack has been led by Ankur Panwar, who is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker of the season. The fast bowler's 21 wickets have come at an average of 22.28 and an economy rate of 5.78. Panwar has not gone wicket-less even once in the ongoing season as he scalped two wickets each in the quarter-final and the semi-final.

