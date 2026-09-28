Virat Kohli addresses comparisons with Sachin, Dhoni: 'Always gonna be...'
What's the story
Virat Kohli has downplayed the constant comparisons between himself and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. After powering India to victory in the 1st ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, Kohli said highlighted what Tendulkar did for the sport during his illustrious career will always remain special. Kohli, who scored a match-winning century, shattered several records, including surpassing Tendulkar in terms of ODI runs at home.
Unmatched legacy
Kohli's unchanged opinion on Tendulkar
Over 18 years after making his international debut, Kohli's opinion on the comparisons remains unchanged.
"For me, Sachin paaji is always going to be Sachin paaji. MS Dhoni is always going to be MS Dhoni in terms of being my first captain," he said in the post-match media interaction.
Despite overtaking Tendulkar in terms of ODI centuries, Kohli still holds deep admiration for the man who inspired a generation of cricketers.
Personal view
What does public perception mean to Kohli?
Kohli also spoke about how he perceives public opinion about him.
"It's very similar to when someone who really loves the game admires me and what I've done playing for the country. When they come in, they meet me in a certain way. I'm not able to understand their perspective."
The star batter further clarified that he doesn't see himself through the same lens as other people do, emphasizing his humility despite all the accolades and recognition.
Humility
Humility over ego, says Kohli
Kohli stressed the importance of humility in sports, saying, "You can be content, but if you put your head down and you are humble enough to perform and prepare and just do the right things in sport, from an ego perspective, you can never get to a position saying 'I'm better than everyone else.'"
He added that Tendulkar revolutionized the game in his time, something that goes beyond numbers and comparisons.
Record
Kohli's record-breaking knock in Thiruvananthapuram
In the 1st ODI against the Windies at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India chased down 296 in just 41.4 overs.
While skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with a century, Kohli returned unbeaten on 139 off 88 balls (10 fours and 9 sixes).
As mentioned, Kohli surpassed 7,000 ODI runs on home soil. He also became the second player and the fastest to 15,000 ODI runs, surpassing Tendulkar.