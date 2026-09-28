Virat Kohli addresses comparisons with Sachin, Dhoni: 'Always gonna be...'

Kohli also spoke about how he perceives public opinion about him.

"It's very similar to when someone who really loves the game admires me and what I've done playing for the country. When they come in, they meet me in a certain way. I'm not able to understand their perspective."

The star batter further clarified that he doesn't see himself through the same lens as other people do, emphasizing his humility despite all the accolades and recognition.