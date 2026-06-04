Virat Kohli likely to miss Afghanistan ODIs: Here's why

According to a report by The Times of India, veteran batter Virat Kohli is likely to miss India's upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. The exact recovery timeline remains unclear, but the former India captain is expected to be unavailable for the series. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over Rohit Sharma 's participation as he has not yet reported for a fitness assessment and clearance at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Injury details Kohli suffered hamstring injury during IPL 2026 The report mentioned that Kohli, who was in top form during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), suffered discomfort in his right hamstring while batting on May 31. He had to heavily tape the area before continuing his innings. After winning the IPL title, Kohli is now believed to be on holiday in Europe. The batter starred in RCB's victorious campaign with 675 runs at 56.25.

Fitness concerns Uncertainty looms over Rohit's participation Rohit and Hardik Pandya were selected in the Indian squad pending fitness clearance. While the all-rounder has checked in, the former captain is yet to reach Bengaluru. The men's senior selection committee had considered resting the two veterans for the three ODIs but later decided to include them. Both players are currently dealing with hamstring issues, which could create two openings in the squad.

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