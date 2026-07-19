Virat Kohli features in his 350th List A game: Stats
What's the story
England and India are squaring off in the third and final ODI at Lord's. This marks Virat Kohli's 350th encounter in List A cricket. Kohli, one of the greatest batters in 50-over cricket, scored a resounding 65 in the 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens. The 37-year-old has over 300 caps for India alone (314*). Here are the key stats.
Journey
A look at Kohli's journey
Kohli made his List A debut in February 2006 during the Ranji One-Day Trophy. With consistent performances in the domestic circuit, he earned his maiden ODI cap over two years later (2008).
The following decade saw Kohli scale new heights, both as a player and a captain.
Featuring in his 350th List A game, the Indian batter now has over 16,000 runs.
Numbers
Second-most ODI runs
Known as the Chase Master, Kohli is currently the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs, only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar (18,426).
The star Indian batter, who is closing in on 15,000 ODI runs, has an average of over 58. His tally includes a strike rate of 93.83.
Kohli is the only player to have slammed over 50 centuries in the format (54).
Captaincy
Over 5,400 ODI runs as captain
Kohli also had a successful career as India's captain. He led India to 65 wins in 95 ODIs.
The star batter slammed 5,449 runs at a staggering average of 72.65 while leading India in the format.
Kohli's 21 hundreds are the second-most for a captain in ODI cricket. He is only behind the legendary Ricky Ponting (22).
No other ODI skipper has 20-plus tons.
Landmarks
Incredible numbers for Kohli
In 2018, Kohli became the fourth Indian to touch the 10,000-run mark (ODIs). To date, he remains the fastest to this landmark (205 innings).
Kohli took just 11 innings to go from 9,000 to 10,000 runs in the format.
Interestingly, Kohli's average on completing his 10,000th run was 59.62. Kohli is also the fastest to 9,000, 11,000, 12,000, and 13,000 runs.
Information
Kohli eyes this record
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is now chasing his 60th century in List A cricket. He also has 87 half-centuries at the moment. With another ton, Kohli will emulate Tendulkar (60) at the top.