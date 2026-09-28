'Very blessed...': Kohli reflects on his record-breaking hundred vs WI
What's the story
After a stunning century in the opening ODI against West Indies, Virat Kohli has opened up about his approach to ODI cricket. The match was a record-breaking one for the Indian star, who scored his 30th century in ODI chases and crossed the 15,000-run mark in the format. Despite his on-field success, Kohli remains humble and grateful for the opportunities he has had throughout his career.
Humility
Grateful for my journey: Kohli
Kohli, who usually is very expressive on the field, was a bit subdued before his innings.
However, after scoring his century, he expressed his gratitude for being able to play this long.
"I've never really focused on milestones, but felt very grateful and very blessed to be in a position to have played for this long," he said after the match.
He emphasized the importance of hard work and staying grounded despite fame and success in cricket.
Strategy
Physical fitness key to Kohli's success
Kohli revealed that the challenge of scoring faster has helped him free his mind.
"I've got a challenge at this stage of my career to kind of up the ante and play a gear or two higher," he said.
He also stressed the importance of physical fitness in executing his game plan, saying "to follow a free mind, you need a fit body."
Balance
Humility amid fame important, says Kohli
Kohli has promised to continue playing positively but with a clear distinction in mind.
"I'm going to continue to play like that, but not be reckless," he said.
The Indian star also spoke about the need for humility amid fame, saying it can be easy to forget one's roots when caught up in the hustle of the world with so much attention and love from fans.
Information
Kohli scores an unbeaten 139
Kohli belted the Windies with a remarkable knock of 139 off just 88 balls. His knock had 10 fours and nine sixes. It was a solid effort from the star player. Chasing 296 runs, Kohli joined Shubman Gill when India were 74/1. Gill and Kohli then added a 151-run stand for the 2nd wicket. After Gill's dismissal for 110, Kohli completed his hundred as India claimed an 8-wicket win (300/2).
Tally
10th hundred against WI; 28th on home soil
Kohli recorded his 55th hundred in ODI cricket (50s: 79). Notably, this was his 10th hundred against West Indies (50s: 11).
It's his joint-best tally against a nation (also Sri Lanka, 10), as per Cricinfo.
Kohli also brought up his 28th ODI ton on home soil.
During the course of his knock, Kohli became just the second player in history to complete 15,000 ODI runs. He achieved this milestone with his 59th run.