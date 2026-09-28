'Very blessed...': Kohli reflects on his record-breaking hundred vs WI

Kohli, who usually is very expressive on the field, was a bit subdued before his innings.

However, after scoring his century, he expressed his gratitude for being able to play this long.

"I've never really focused on milestones, but felt very grateful and very blessed to be in a position to have played for this long," he said after the match.

He emphasized the importance of hard work and staying grounded despite fame and success in cricket.