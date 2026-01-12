'No idea...': Virat Kohli on his player-of-the-match award tally

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has revealed that he has "no idea" about his player-of-the-match tally in international cricket. The revelation came after a stellar performance in India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI of the 2026 series. Kohli scored a match-winning 93 runs, leading India to victory and earning him the Player of the Match award for the 45th time in ODIs.

Personal touch Kohli's heartfelt revelation about his awards After his match-winning knock, Kohli opened up about his awards when asked about them. He said that he doesn't keep track of the awards himself and sends them all to his mother in Gurugram. "Honestly, I have no idea. I send it to my mum in Gurgaon, she likes to keep them," stated the 37-year-old in the post-match presentation.

Reflective journey Kohli's journey and gratitude Kohli further reflected on his cricketing journey, calling it a "dream come true." He said, "I have always known my abilities, I have worked a lot for where I am today, God has blessed me with way too much, and I have a lot of gratitude in my heart." As mentioned, Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for the 45th time in ODIs. He is only behind legends Sanath Jayasuriya (48) and Sachin Tendulkar (62).