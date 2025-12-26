Vishal Jayswal dismisses Kohli, Pant in VHT: Presenting his details

In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Gujarat's left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal took the prized wickets of Delhi's Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in their ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match at Bengaluru. Kohli, who had started the tournament with a brilliant century leading to a four-wicket victory for Delhi, scored another half-century in this match. He played an impressive innings of 77 runs off 61 balls. Meanwhile, Pant also hit a fifty for Delhi. Here are the details.

Match impact Jayswal's breakthrough dismissal of Kohli Jayswal was instrumental in ending Kohli's innings, having him stumped by wicketkeeper Urvil Patel in the 22nd over. This was a major breakthrough for Gujarat considering Kohli's form and record. Later, when Delhi captain Pant was going strong with a half-century, Jayswal struck again. He dismissed Pant for 70 runs in the 44th over, leaving a huge dent on Delhi's innings.

Career-best performance Jayswal's impressive bowling figures Jayswal also dismissed opener Arpit Rana (10) and Nitish Rana (12), finishing with an impressive bowling figure of 4/42 in his 10 overs. His effort helped Gujarat restrict Delhi to 254/9 in 50 overs. In Gujarat's first match of the tournament, the all-rounder had taken one wicket as they defeated Services by eight wickets.