Vishal Jayswal dismisses Kohli, Pant in VHT: Presenting his details
What's the story
In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Gujarat's left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal took the prized wickets of Delhi's Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in their ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match at Bengaluru. Kohli, who had started the tournament with a brilliant century leading to a four-wicket victory for Delhi, scored another half-century in this match. He played an impressive innings of 77 runs off 61 balls. Meanwhile, Pant also hit a fifty for Delhi. Here are the details.
Match impact
Jayswal's breakthrough dismissal of Kohli
Jayswal was instrumental in ending Kohli's innings, having him stumped by wicketkeeper Urvil Patel in the 22nd over. This was a major breakthrough for Gujarat considering Kohli's form and record. Later, when Delhi captain Pant was going strong with a half-century, Jayswal struck again. He dismissed Pant for 70 runs in the 44th over, leaving a huge dent on Delhi's innings.
Career-best performance
Jayswal's impressive bowling figures
Jayswal also dismissed opener Arpit Rana (10) and Nitish Rana (12), finishing with an impressive bowling figure of 4/42 in his 10 overs. His effort helped Gujarat restrict Delhi to 254/9 in 50 overs. In Gujarat's first match of the tournament, the all-rounder had taken one wicket as they defeated Services by eight wickets.
Career
A look at his bowling stats
Playing just his 13th List A match, Jayswal has raced to 9 wickets. It's his maiden four-fer in the format. Notably, his best spell before this four-fer was 1/23. Meanwhile, Jayswal also owns 40 scalps in First-Class cricket from 11 matches at 23.52, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 16 20-over format games, he has picked 15 wickets at 22.53. He now owns a four-fer or more across all three formats.