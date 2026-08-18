Highest match aggregates by visiting number-three batters in SL (Tests)
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal made his bat talk in the ongoing opening Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle. The star Indian batter scored a brilliant 167 in India's first innings and followed it up with a quick-fire 44 on Day 4 of the match. These knocks have helped India dominate the proceedings. As Padikkal came one-down in both his outings, let's look at the visiting number-three batters to aggregate more than 200 runs in a Test on Sri Lankan soil.
#4
Devdutt Padikkal - 211 runs in Galle, 2026
Padikkal is the latest entrant on this list, having aggregated 211 runs in the Galle affair.
Playing his first Test in nearly two years, Padikkal made a sensational 167 off 230 balls in India's first innings, having hit 15 fours and a six.
His efforts helped India finish at a massive 462/10.
The batter followed up his maiden Test hundred with a 75-ball 44 (6 fours).
#3
Mohammad Ashraful - 212 in Galle, 2013
Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful takes the third spot with 212 runs in the 2013 Galle game.
He made a career-best 190 off 417 balls in the second innings as the visitors posted a massive 638/10, responding to SL's first innings score of 570/4d.
This knock featured 20 fours and a six. Ashraful further made an unbeaten 56-ball 22* in the fourth innings of the drawn affair.
#2
Stephen Fleming - 252 runs in Colombo, 1998
Arguably New Zealand's greatest captain ever, Stephen Fleming occupies the top two spots on this elite list.
The 1998 Colombo affair saw the southpaw aggregate a total of 252 runs.
His 180-ball 78 helped the Kiwis post 305/10 while batting first (12 fours).
Fleming's second outing was even more memorable as he made a sensational 174* off 333 balls (16 fours, 1 six).
His brilliance meant the visitors recorded a famous 167-run triumph.
#1
Stephen Fleming - 274 runs in Colombo, 2003
Colombo witnessed a Fleming special in a 2003 Test as well.
The number-three batter made a classy 274* off 476 balls as NZ posted 515/7d batting first.
This knock was laced with 28 fours and a six.
Though Fleming further tallied a 234-ball 69* in his second outing, this knock came while opening the innings.
Nevertheless, Fleming's overall 343 runs in the game remain the highest aggregate by a Kiwi batter in a Test.