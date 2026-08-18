Highest match aggregates by visiting number-three batters in SL (Tests)

Padikkal is the latest entrant on this list, having aggregated 211 runs in the Galle affair.

Playing his first Test in nearly two years, Padikkal made a sensational 167 off 230 balls in India's first innings, having hit 15 fours and a six.

His efforts helped India finish at a massive 462/10.

The batter followed up his maiden Test hundred with a 75-ball 44 (6 fours).