'Shreyas Iyer showed optimism and enthusiasm': VVS Laxman
What's the story
India's stand-in coach VVS Laxman has praised Shreyas Iyer for his first T20I series win as captain. Under Iyer, the Indian team routed hosts Zimbabwe 3-0 in the three-match series. This comes after India lost 2-0 in Ireland and 4-0 in England. Laxman commended Iyer's optimism and enthusiasm to lead a new group of players during the Zimbabwe tour.
Leadership qualities
'Special thanks to Shreyas': Laxman
In a video posted by the BCCI on Monday, Laxman was seen lauding Iyer's confidence and credited him for the team's victory.
He said, "A big round of applause to the entire team. We set out to win the series. I would like to specially congratulate Shreyas because he had a rough start to his captaincy career, but the way he came back, right from the first day when he joined us one day before the first game, he was very optimistic."
Winning mentality
'Winners' mindset': Laxman on team during Zimbabwe tour
Laxman stressed on the team's "winners' mindset" during the tour.
He said, "We wanted to exhibit a winners' mindset. In our first meeting, we asked ourselves if we could do that. And all of you, throughout all these three matches, you all have done that."
Iyer also praised his team's performance in the series and thanked Laxman for motivating them.
The coach appreciated Iyer for encouraging debutants Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur during this series.
Team spirit
'Iyer's words reflect team's spirit'
Iyer acknowledged his team's near "flawless" performance in the series, barring some dropped catches.
He said, "It was a phenomenal effort by everyone in the team, including the support staff. Thank you, VVS sir, for motivating us and inspiring us."
It is worth noting that Iyer had become the only Indian captain to go winless in their first seven T20Is in charge.
Twitter Post
Inside the dressing room
The vision was set. The execution was flawless 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2026
🎥 Experience the dressing room vibes as Head Coach VVS Laxman & Captain Shreyas Iyer reflect on a phenomenal series win 🏆
Watch 🔽 | #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND | @VVSLaxman281 | @ShreyasIyer15 https://t.co/YZSPZFke0O
Start
Iyer gains redemption
Iyer took over from Suryakumar Yadav, the ICC T20 World Cup-winning skipper, as India's new T20I captain ahead of the Ireland series.
His very first encounter was historic for all the wrong reasons. India suffered their first-ever international defeat to Ireland.
Ireland routed India 2-0 thereafter before the Men in Blue lost four of the five T20Is in England. The series opener got abandoned.
However, Iyer has gained redemption by routing Zimbabwe.