'Shreyas Iyer showed optimism and enthusiasm': VVS Laxman

In a video posted by the BCCI on Monday, Laxman was seen lauding Iyer's confidence and credited him for the team's victory.

He said, "A big round of applause to the entire team. We set out to win the series. I would like to specially congratulate Shreyas because he had a rough start to his captaincy career, but the way he came back, right from the first day when he joined us one day before the first game, he was very optimistic."