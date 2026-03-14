'Forever special': VVS Laxman recalls iconic partnership with Rahul Dravid

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has reminisced about his iconic partnership with Rahul Dravid during the historic India-Australia Test match at Eden Gardens in 2001. The match, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest comebacks in cricket history, saw India turn around a seemingly lost cause on the fourth day. It was a moment that changed the course of Indian cricket and gave new life to fans. The special day came on March 14, 2001, and marks 25 years.

Match details Laxman and Dravid's historic stand On March 14, 2001, Team India found itself in a precarious position with a score of 254/4 in their second innings after being asked to follow-on. They were still trailing by 20 runs with six wickets remaining. However, what followed was an extraordinary display of batting prowess from Laxman and Dravid. Laxman, who resumed his innings on an overnight score of 109, went on to score an unbeaten 275 runs by day's end. He was eventually dismissed for 281.

Batting brilliance Their contributions were instrumental in India declaring their 2nd innings Dravid, who began the day with just seven runs on the board, also played a stellar innings. He scored an unbeaten 155 runs, forming a legendary partnership with Laxman that changed the course of the match. Dravid ended up getting a score of 180. Their contributions were instrumental in India declaring their second innings at a massive 657/7.

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Information Here's the match summary Australia scored 445 in the 1st innings, riding on Steve Waugh's century. India then perished for 171 with Glenn McGrath picking up a four-fer for Australia. India scored 657/7d after being asked to bat again. In response, the Aussies perished for 212. Harbhajan Singh finished with 13 wickets in the contest.

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