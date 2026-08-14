VVS Laxman to become BCCI Director of Cricket? Details here
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is set to take on a major role in Indian cricket. He is likely to be appointed Director of Cricket by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as several media outlets have reported. The development comes as the board prepares for a possible reshuffle of key positions in September. Ajit Agarkar's term as chairman of the senior selection committee ends in September, while the national team's coaching setup is also under review.
Role enhancement
Laxman's responsibilities to expand significantly
If appointed, Laxman's responsibilities will expand significantly from his current role at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He has been overseeing player development and high-performance programs there.
The BCCI is yet to officially confirm Laxman's appointment or the exact structure of this proposed role. However, sources have indicated that he could be given this key position within Indian cricket.
Coaching stint
Laxman's successful interim coaching stint
Laxman has been closely associated with the senior Indian cricket team, taking over as interim coach when needed.
His most recent achievement was leading a young Indian side to a 3-0 T20I series win in Zimbabwe.
This was done while regular coach Gautam Gambhir and his support staff were on a break after their England tour.
Role definition
What does the Director of Cricket do?
The exact responsibilities of the Director of Cricket would depend on BCCI's final structure.
However, it could involve coordinating between various stakeholders such as the senior team, selectors, coaches, and the Centre of Excellence.
The position could also ensure continuity in talent identification, player development and high-performance planning.
This would be a natural extension of Laxman's work at CoE with players across different levels.
Strategic timing
Agarkar's term ends in September
September is a crucial month for BCCI as Agarkar's term as chief selector ends in September.
This puts the selection structure under scrutiny ahead of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
There has also been criticism over India's recent performances and the overall coaching setup.
Laxman's successful interim stint in Zimbabwe has only fueled speculation about his future role, although he himself has said that his primary focus remains his work at CoE.