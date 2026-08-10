Warm-up match: Why didn't Kuldeep Yadav bowl on Day 3?
What's the story
India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has clarified that Kuldeep Yadav's absence from Day 3 of the recent warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI was not due to any fitness concern. Instead, it was a precautionary measure taken by the left-arm wrist-spinner after a heavy workload. "He just wanted to take a break in terms of just understanding how his body is at," Bahutule said after the game. Notably, this warm-up match served as a preparation for the upcoming two-Test series, which begins on August 15.
Performance review
Precautionary decision
Bahutule further elaborated on Kuldeep's performance in the match, saying he bowled almost 20 overs - 18 in the SLC XI's first innings and about two-three before it.
Notably, the spinner recorded figures worth 2/76 from his 18 overs on Day 1,
The coach emphasized that the decision to rest him was purely precautionary.
This comes as a relief for those who were worried about the left-arm wrist-spinner's fitness after he did not bowl in the second innings of India's warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.
Spin strategy
Jadeja, Suthar, Jain bowl longer spells
While Kuldeep rested, other spinners such as Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, and Saransh Jain were given longer spells.
This was part of India's strategy to assess their options ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Bahutule said this gave them a great opportunity to understand how the pitch reacts and prepare for upcoming matches.
Adaptation challenge
Pitch conditions and slow bowlers
Bahutule also spoke about the pitch conditions, which offered little assistance to spinners initially but started turning as the game progressed.
"The bowlers had a great opportunity to go down and express themselves on a pitch which was slightly on a flatter side in the first day. But as the days went by, there was more turn on to it and definitely a good outing for the spinners," Bahutule said.
The coach also stressed the importance of adapting to local conditions, especially for new players like Manav and Saransh Jain, who need to understand ideal lines, lengths, and field sets.
Recovery update
On Shubman Gill's recovery
India's management was also pleased with Shubman Gill's recovery after he was hit on his right hand during a net session.
Gill didn't bat on the first day as a precaution but returned to score useful runs later in the game and participated in catching drills.
Bahutule praised Gill's meticulous preparation, saying he was training specifically for Sri Lanka's spinners.
Batting focus
Lower-order batting and Padikkal's century
India also focused on improving the batting of their lower-order players in this game, giving opportunities to bowlers like Gurnoor Brar with the bat.
Bahutule said their contribution will always be useful to achieve a good total in Test matches.
He also spoke about Devdutt Padikkal's century, which has strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI.
However, he said the final decision will be taken after assessing conditions in Galle.
Summary
How did the warm-up game pan out?
The visitors were just six runs behind after reaching 357/6 in response to SLC XI's first innings total of 363/8 declared.
The former then chased down 207 runs in the final session of the game to cross the line.
Padikkal was the star performer for India, returning unbeaten on 142 off just 164 balls in the second innings.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja recorded half-centuries.