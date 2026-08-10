Warm-up match: Why didn't Kuldeep Yadav bowl on Day 3?

Bahutule further elaborated on Kuldeep's performance in the match, saying he bowled almost 20 overs - 18 in the SLC XI's first innings and about two-three before it.

Notably, the spinner recorded figures worth 2/76 from his 18 overs on Day 1,

The coach emphasized that the decision to rest him was purely precautionary.

This comes as a relief for those who were worried about the left-arm wrist-spinner's fitness after he did not bowl in the second innings of India's warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.