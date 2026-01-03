David Warner hammers his 9th T20 hundred, makes records

Despite a blistering century from David Warner , the Sydney Thunder fell to the Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets in a Big Bash League (BBL) clash on Saturday. Warner scored an unbeaten 130 off just 65 balls, hitting nine sixes and 11 fours. However, his efforts weren't enough to stop the Hurricanes from chasing down a target of 206 runs by scoring 207 at the Sydney Showground Stadium. Here we present the details and stats.

Record-breaking performance Warner's centruy sets these records Warner's innings is now the joint fourth-highest individual score in the Big Bash League. It's also the highest individual score for Sydney Thunder. Warner owns two BBL tons for Sydney Thunder, becoming the 2nd batter to do so after Usman Khawaja. Warner is also the 11th batter in BBL to smash two or more centuries. The knock also took him to joint-third place for most men's T20 hundreds with nine, behind only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (11). He has joined Virat Kohli Rilee Rossouw in terms of 9 centuries.

Stats 122nd 50-plus score for Warner in T20s Warner's 130* takes him to 13,769 T20 runs from 429 matches at 36.52. He slammed his 9th century (50s: 113). He has now raced to 490 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also went past 1,400 fours (1,406). In the BBL, Warner has amassed 880 runs from 28 matches at 40. He owns two tons and 4 fifties.

Chase success Hurricanes's strong response to Thunder's total The Hurricanes responded strongly to Thunder's total with an opening partnership of 108 runs in just 51 balls between Tim Ward and Mitchell Owen. Ward scored 90 off 49 balls while Owen contributed with a quickfire 45 off just 18 balls. Despite losing three quick wickets, Nikhil Chaudhary (29* off 14) guided the Hurricanes home comfortably with 13 balls to spare.

Match reflection Warner acknowledges Hurricanes's strong performance After the match, Warner acknowledged the strength of the Hurricanes. "I thought (our total) was very competitive, but we knew, up top, the strength and power that they had," he said. He also praised Ward and Owen for their performances, saying they played very well and were a class team who chased well over the last couple of years.