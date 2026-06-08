Washington Sundar completes 100 wickets in First-Class cricket: Key stats 

Stats

Here are his numbers

Playing his 47th Test, Sundar has raced to 100 wickets across 78 innings. While the spinner averages around 30, his tally includes four fifers and five hauls of four wickets. He has also taken 10 or more wickets in a match twice, as per ESPNcricinfo. 37 of his wickets have come in 18 Tests at 32-plus (4W: 3, 5W: 1). Sundar has also tallied 2,206 FC runs at 34-plus, having smashed 12 fifties and three tons.