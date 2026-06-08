Washington Sundar completes 100 wickets in First-Class cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Star all-rounder Washington Sundar has completed 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. The off-spinner reached the milestone in the second innings of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Though debutant Manav Suthar's six-wicket haul headlined the innings, Sundar made the last strike. His efforts helped India bowl out Afghanistan for a mere 152 runs on Day 3. On this note, we decode Sundar's performance and stats.
Match details
Afghanistan falter in the 1st session
Afghanistan started the day at 113/5, trailing India's first innings score of 564/8 declared. They showed some resistance through Rahmat Shah's half-century but were bowled out in the first session. However, Suthar's six-fer dented them as the team could not even survive the first session of the day. Sundar dismissed last man, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, for six to finish with 1/21 from 6.4 overs.
Stats
Here are his numbers
Playing his 47th Test, Sundar has raced to 100 wickets across 78 innings. While the spinner averages around 30, his tally includes four fifers and five hauls of four wickets. He has also taken 10 or more wickets in a match twice, as per ESPNcricinfo. 37 of his wickets have come in 18 Tests at 32-plus (4W: 3, 5W: 1). Sundar has also tallied 2,206 FC runs at 34-plus, having smashed 12 fifties and three tons.
Knock
Sundar scored 52* in first innings
Sundar also contributed with an unbeaten half-century in the first innings of the game. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 52 from 68 balls, having hit five fours and a six. Sundar now owns 937 Test runs at 44.61 from 30 innings. In addition to a ton, he has slammed six fifties.