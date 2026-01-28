T20 World Cup: Washington Sundar resumes batting practice amid injury

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has resumed batting practice as part of his rehabilitation at the BCCI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The session, which lasted for about 30 minutes, was a positive step forward in his recovery process, as per The Times of India. However, it is worth noting that discomfort around the rib area still continues to persist.

Recovery process Sundar's injury details and rehabilitation journey Sundar has been out of competitive cricket due to rib discomfort. The 26-year-old was diagnosed with a mild fracture in addition to the side strain. Before his rehabilitation at CoE, he consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who initially diagnosed an internal oblique muscle tear but later confirmed a mild fracture after follow-up examinations.

Future prospects Sundar's participation in T20 World Cup 2026 uncertain Given the current state of his recovery, it seems highly unlikely that Sundar will be fit to play from the first game of the T20 World Cup against the USA on February 7. However, Team India is likely to take a cautious approach toward his return. A detailed assessment could be conducted in early February to determine his readiness according to Return To Play (RTP) protocols.

Injury report Sundar's injury diagnosis and recovery plan The Indian cricket board had released a statement on Sundar's injury before the New Zealand T20Is, when Ravi Bishnoi was recalled. The statement detailed that Sundar had reported sudden discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11. He was diagnosed with a side strain and advised rest for a few days before reporting to CoE for further management of his injury.

