Will Riyan Parag replace Sundar in India's T20 WC squad?
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked its Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence (CoE) to keep Riyan Parag match-ready, as per Times of India. This is because the fitness status of Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a side strain, remains uncertain. Sundar was injured during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, and his participation in India's opening match of the World Cup on February 7 is now questionable.
Injury details
Sundar's injury and recovery timeline
Sundar suffered a side strain while bowling in the first ODI against New Zealand. He bowled only five overs before being ruled out of the remaining ODIs and ongoing T20I series. The medical team has recommended further rest, with reports suggesting he needs around two more weeks to recover completely. This puts his availability for India's World Cup opener in Mumbai on February 7 under serious doubt.
Backup plan
Parag's preparation amid Sundar's uncertainty
With no official warm-up matches scheduled by the ICC, the Indian team is considering a practice game on February 4. This could be against South Africa or an intra-squad fixture against India 'A.' In this context, Parag, who is a middle-order batter and a leg-spinner, has been identified as a like-for-like replacement and asked to stay ready if needed. He has been at the CoE for three weeks, recovering from shoulder surgery.
Career update
Parag's recent cricketing journey
Parag returned to competitive cricket during the Ranji Trophy earlier this month but suffered a flare-up during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He isn't part of the second leg of the Ranji Trophy either. His last competitive outing was on December 6. For Rajasthan Royals (RR), he had captained a few games in the last Indian Premier League season, scoring 393 runs at an SR of 166.53 in what was a disappointing campaign for the team.
Training progress
Parag's training and future prospects
Parag has resumed batting and bowling at full intensity in the nets. He is scheduled to play two simulation matches on January 28 and January 30, after which a final clearance will be taken on January 31. He has been asked to stay on standby for reporting to Mumbai when the Indian squad assembles on February 2. Having played 10 T20Is so far, Parag has managed 106 runs while striking at 151.42. This also includes four wickets at 20.75.