Will Riyan Parag replace Sundar in India's T20 WC squad? 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked its Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence (CoE) to keep Riyan Parag match-ready, as per Times of India. This is because the fitness status of Washington Sundar , who is recovering from a side strain, remains uncertain. Sundar was injured during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, and his participation in India's opening match of the World Cup on February 7 is now questionable.

Injury details Sundar's injury and recovery timeline Sundar suffered a side strain while bowling in the first ODI against New Zealand. He bowled only five overs before being ruled out of the remaining ODIs and ongoing T20I series. The medical team has recommended further rest, with reports suggesting he needs around two more weeks to recover completely. This puts his availability for India's World Cup opener in Mumbai on February 7 under serious doubt.

Backup plan Parag's preparation amid Sundar's uncertainty With no official warm-up matches scheduled by the ICC, the Indian team is considering a practice game on February 4. This could be against South Africa or an intra-squad fixture against India 'A.' In this context, Parag, who is a middle-order batter and a leg-spinner, has been identified as a like-for-like replacement and asked to stay ready if needed. He has been at the CoE for three weeks, recovering from shoulder surgery.

Career update Parag's recent cricketing journey Parag returned to competitive cricket during the Ranji Trophy earlier this month but suffered a flare-up during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He isn't part of the second leg of the Ranji Trophy either. His last competitive outing was on December 6. For Rajasthan Royals (RR), he had captained a few games in the last Indian Premier League season, scoring 393 runs at an SR of 166.53 in what was a disappointing campaign for the team.

