Will Washington Sundar be available for 2nd SL Test?
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar's participation in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is uncertain. The player was selected only for the second Test as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told Times of India that "the chances of Washington going to Sri Lanka are very slim."
Recovery concerns
BCCI medical team being extra careful
The BCCI medical team is being extra careful not to rush Sundar into a Test match.
The source said, "There have been a few instances where players have broken down immediately after recovering from an injury."
Sundar was injured during the second ODI in Cardiff and has been rehabilitating at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) since then.
Squad update
No replacement likely for Sundar
The selectors are unlikely to name a replacement if Sundar is officially ruled out.
The all-rounder could be a 16th member of the squad if he is fit enough to join the team.
However, an assessment will be done next week, which will include how the team is placed in Sri Lanka.
Notably, the selectors have handed a call-up to Madhya Pradesh's off-spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain for this series.
India's spin department also has Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manav Suthar.
Injury update
India's injury woes ahead of Sri Lanka Test series
Sundar's uncertainty comes as India grapples with a string of injuries.
Jasprit Bumrah has already been ruled out of the Sri Lanka Test series after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained during an ODI series in England.
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi was named as his replacement.
Batter Sai Sudharsan has also been ruled out due to a right toe stress reaction.
Sarfaraz Khan was called-up as the replacement.