'Belief rubs off': Jemimah Rodrigues on India's WT20 WC chances
What's the story
As the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup approaches, Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has expressed her confidence in the team's chances. The tournament starts on June 12, with India facing Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday. Defending champions New Zealand and 2024 runners-up South Africa are among the top contenders for this year's title. Here are further details.
Confidence boost
World Cup win has boosted our confidence: Rodrigues
Rodrigues believes that India's historic Women's ODI World Cup victory in 2025 has given the team a new level of confidence. "Everyone was a part of it (the ODI World Cup win); they know what pressure feels like and, at the same time, everyone knows that we've crossed the line once and can do it again. That belief rubs off," Rodrigues said on JioStar's 'Champions Huddle'.
Ambition growth
Ambitions have grown after the ODI World Cup victory
Rodrigues, who played a key role in India's first-ever WODI World Cup win at home, said the team's ambitions have grown since then. She added, "But when you win one, you don't want to stop there. You want to make it two, three, however many you can." The 25-year-old cricketer also stressed on their fans' support saying it makes them feel at home wherever they go.
Past success
Past success makes another title more achievable
Rodrigues also emphasized how their past success makes winning another world title seem more achievable. She said, "Many times, we visualize success so much, but now we've actually lived it. That helps us believe even more that we can do it again." The presence of several members from the World Cup-winning squad in this team should help younger players adapt to major tournament demands.
Team spirit
Harmanpreet, Muzumdar back team to shine in pressure situations
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also echoed Rodrigues's sentiments, saying last year's triumph has only strengthened their desire to add more global trophies. Head coach Amol Muzumdar believes the team has developed a winning mentality over the past few years and is ready to handle the expectations that come with being reigning world champions. He said, "There's pressure in every tournament, and the players are used to it."
Performance stats
India's record in T20 World Cup
As per ESPNcricinfo, Team India has played 40 matches at the Women's T20 WC, winning 22 and losing 18. This gives them a win percentage of 55%. Their best campaign came in 2020 under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy, when they finished as runners-up. India have not reached the finals in any other WT20 WC edition. Besides 2020, there have been four other instances of India qualifying for the WT20 WC semi-finals - 2009, 2010, 2018, and 2023.