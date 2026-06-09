'Belief rubs off': Jemimah Rodrigues on India's WT20 WC chances 

Ambition growth

Ambitions have grown after the ODI World Cup victory

Rodrigues, who played a key role in India's first-ever WODI World Cup win at home, said the team's ambitions have grown since then. She added, "But when you win one, you don't want to stop there. You want to make it two, three, however many you can." The 25-year-old cricketer also stressed on their fans' support saying it makes them feel at home wherever they go.