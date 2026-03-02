Listing West Indies batters with 100-plus T20I sixes

Rovman Powell has created history by becoming the first West Indies player to complete 150 sixes in T20Is. He achieved the landmark during a match against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Albeit in a losing cause, Powell scored an unbeaten 34 off just 19 balls, including two sixes and three fours, helping WI post a total of 196/4 batting first. On this note, we look at WI batters with 100+ T20I sixes.

#1 Rovman Powell - 150 sixes With his two sixes against India, Powell took his tally to 150 maximums in T20 Internationals. In his T20I career spanning 117 matches, Powell has scored 2,261 runs at an average of 25.98 and a strike rate of 141.84. The former West Indies skipper has 11 scores of 50 or more, including a hundred. Notably, he is WI's second-highest run-getter in the format.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - 149 sixes Former WI batter Nicholas Pooran is second on this list, having finished his international career with 149 T20I sixes. Across 106 T20Is, the left-hander has amassed 2,275 runs at an average of 26.14. His tally includes 13 half-centuries and a strike-rate of 136.39. Pooran, whose best T20I score is 98, continues to be the highest run-scorer for the West Indies in the format.

#3 Evin Lewis - 136 sixes Dashing opening batter Evin Lewis follows Pooran on this tally with 136 sixes. Lewis, who made his T20I debut in 2016, has given the Caribbeans some explosive starts. He currently has 1,799 runs from 67 T20Is at an incredible strike-rate of 152.07. The batter, who averages a decent 29.01, has also slammed two centuries in T20I cricket. He also owns 13 half-centuries.

