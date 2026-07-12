West Indies thrash New Zealand in 1st ODI: Stats

Joseph

Four-fer for Alzarri Joseph

As mentioned, Alzarri Joseph's 10 overs resulted in four wickets for 41 runs. The pacer recorded his sixth four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He also has a fifer to his name. Across 84 ODIs, the Caribbean seamer has raced to 137 wickets at an average of 27.84. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.5. Against NZ, Joseph has taken nine wickets from four ODIs at an average of 20.55. Meanwhile, Lawes claimed 3/54 (10 overs) on his international debut.