West Indies thrash New Zealand in 1st ODI: Stats
What's the story
West Indies defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The victory was largely due to a stellar performance from debutant Vitel Lawes, who took three wickets for 54 runs. Alzarri Joseph also contributed with four wickets for 41 runs. Keacy Carty and Shai Hope then led West Indies's successful chase with their respective scores of 95 and an unbeaten 87.
Match details
Lawes shines on debut
New Zealand got off to a solid start with openers Will Young (49) and Henry Nicholls (27) adding 80 runs for the first wicket. However, Lawes, a 19-year-old left-arm wrist spinner, claimed his maiden international wicket by dismissing Nicholls. He also stumped Mark Chapman (27) in his fourth over. Gudakesh Motie sent Young after he had added another 29 with Daryl Mitchell.
Middle order
Mitchell, Bracewell add 65 runs
Mitchell (65) shared a 65-run stand with Michael Bracewell (29). However, Lawes dismissed Bracewell before Joseph took four of the last five wickets. This included dismissing Mitchell. New Zealand was eventually bowled out for 267 runs in 49.5 overs, with Joseph taking four wickets while Lawes claimed three wickets on his debut.
Chase
Carty, Hope guide West Indies to victory
West Indies began their chase on a positive note with John Campbell and Ackeem Auguste (38) hitting boundaries. However, Campbell was dismissed by Jacob Duffy after scoring just 11 runs. Carty then joined Auguste to add another 64 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed by Jayden Lennox after scoring 38 runs. The duo of Carty and Hope then took West Indies closer to the target with a partnership of over 150 deliveries.
Victory march
Carty departs five runs short of his century
Carty brought up his half-century off 67 balls while Hope also crossed the milestone. The duo added a century-run stand, with Carty hitting a six off Lennox that raised their partnership. However, Carty was dismissed five runs short of his century. Hope and Sherfane Rutherford (22*) then sealed the victory for West Indies with sixes off Fisher in the 49th over of their innings.
Mitchell
13th ODI fifty for Mitchell
Mitchell departed for a 73-ball 65, a knock laced with seven fours and a six. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 2,755 runs from 60 ODIs at a remarkable average of 58.61. He has tallied 13 half-centuries in addition to nine tons. Each of his four outings in 2026 have resulted in 50-plus scores (100s: 2). 308 of his runs have come across five games against WI at 61.60 (100: 1, 50s: 2).
Information
49 runs for Young
Though each of NZ's top-seven batters touched the 20-run mark, Young and Mitchell were the only ones to score over 30. The former made 49 off 63 balls with the help of five fours. This knock took him to 1,923 runs across 59 ODIs at 35.61 (100s: 4, 50s: 11).
Joseph
Four-fer for Alzarri Joseph
As mentioned, Alzarri Joseph's 10 overs resulted in four wickets for 41 runs. The pacer recorded his sixth four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He also has a fifer to his name. Across 84 ODIs, the Caribbean seamer has raced to 137 wickets at an average of 27.84. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.5. Against NZ, Joseph has taken nine wickets from four ODIs at an average of 20.55. Meanwhile, Lawes claimed 3/54 (10 overs) on his international debut.
Carty
Carty misses out on his fifth ODI ton
Carty made 95 off 112 balls, smashing 10 fours and two sixes. This knock took his tally to 1,715 runs from 49 ODI games at a fine average of 42.87. The tally now includes six fifties and four tons. His seven outings against the Kiwis have resulted in 165 runs at 23.57 (50: 1).
Hope
Here are Hope's stats
Hope returned unbeaten on 87 off 92 balls. He hit four fours and as many maximums. He has raced to 6,256 runs from 151 ODIs at an average of 51.27. He struck his 32nd ODI fifty (100s: 19). Hope now has 51 50-plus scores in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus the Kiwis, he owns 368 runs from 11 matches at 40.88. He recorded his second fifty (100: 1).