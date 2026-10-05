Abhishek Sharma owns best strike rate in home T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Team India is gearing up to take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series. The opening match is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma, who is arguably the best T20 opener at the moment. On this note, let's look at his numbers in home T20I matches.
Stats
Nearly 1,000 runs in the country
As per Cricinfo, Abhishek has scored a total of 969 runs across 27 T20Is in India at a fine average of 37.26.
His strike rate of 214.85 is the best for any batter with at least 900 runs in a country.
No other batter even has a strike rate of 170 in this regard.
This puts Abhishek in a league of his own.
Notably, the southpaw is in line to become the seventh Indian with 1,000-plus runs in home T20Is.
Tons
Twin tons in the country
Abhishek's last T20I outing here saw him smash the fastest T20I hundred by a Full Member team batter, off 30 balls versus Afghanistan in Delhi.
This was his second ton T20I ton in India. His maiden one was a 54-ball 135 against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium last year.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell (2) and India's Rohit Sharma (4) are the other batters with multiple tons in India.
Abhishek's 135 is the second-highest individual score in the nation. He also boasts six fifties.
Career
2,000 T20 runs loading for Abhishek
In his last outing, Abhishek scored a 20-ball half-century in the Asian Games cricket final against Pakistan.
Across 62 T20Is, the batter has scored 1,926 runs at an average of 32.64.
Abhishek's strike rate of 195.13 is currently the highest in the format (Minimum: 1,000 runs).
He already has three tons and 13 half-centuries. The tally also includes 134 sixes.