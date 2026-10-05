Abhishek Sharma owns best strike rate in home T20Is: Stats 

As per Cricinfo, Abhishek has scored a total of 969 runs across 27 T20Is in India at a fine average of 37.26.

His strike rate of 214.85 is the best for any batter with at least 900 runs in a country.

No other batter even has a strike rate of 170 in this regard.

This puts Abhishek in a league of his own.

Notably, the southpaw is in line to become the seventh Indian with 1,000-plus runs in home T20Is.