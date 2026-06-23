Brook has played just a couple of Tests at Trent Bridge so far (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Harry Brook has clocked these numbers at Trent Bridge (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:31 pm Jun 23, 202606:31 pm

What's the story

England are gearing up for the third and final Test against New Zealand, which will begin on June 25 at Nottingham's Trent Bridge. After winning the series opener, the Brits put up a dismal show in the second game and suffered a massive 253-run defeat. With the series now on the line, the hosts must put their best foot forward at Trent Bridge. On this note, let's dissect Harry Brook's stats at the venue.