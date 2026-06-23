Harry Brook has clocked these numbers at Trent Bridge (Tests)
What's the story
England are gearing up for the third and final Test against New Zealand, which will begin on June 25 at Nottingham's Trent Bridge. After winning the series opener, the Brits put up a dismal show in the second game and suffered a massive 253-run defeat. With the series now on the line, the hosts must put their best foot forward at Trent Bridge. On this note, let's dissect Harry Brook's stats at the venue.
Stats
An average of 67.66
As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has played just a couple of Tests at Trent Bridge so far. Across three innings, he has clocked 203 runs at a brilliant average of 67.66. His scores at the venue read 36, 109, and 58. Brook's runs here have come at a stunning strike rate of 93.98. The batting sensation would be raring to enhance his numbers.
Stats
Here are his career stats
Albeit in a losing cause, Brook made his presence felt with a knock of 58 off 54 balls in the final innings of the second Test against NZ. This knock took his tally to 3,316 runs from 37 Test matches (64 innings) at 53.48. He clocked his 17th fifty (100s: 10). As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook now owns 817 runs from 7 matches against New Zealand at 62.84 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).
DYK
Can England extend their unbeaten streak at the venue?
As per ESPNcricinfo, England haven't lost a Test at the Nottingham venue in nearly six years. Their last defeat came against India in August 2018. In 2021, they drew against India before beating New Zealand (2022), West Indies (2024), and Zimbabwe (2025). Overall, England have played 66 Tests at Trent Bridge since 1899. They have won 25, lost 18, and drawn 23.