Listing the highest ODI totals at Lord's 

As mentioned, England's 387/3 in the aforementioned game now tops this elite list.

While Duckett smashed several records during his 141-run stay, his opening partner, Jacob Bethell, also made a significant contribution with 91 runs.

Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*) also played crucial roles in England's innings.

Despite India's best efforts, they fell short by 27 runs, finishing their innings at 360/7.

This match also marked England's highest-ever ODI total against India.