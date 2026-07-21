Listing the highest ODI totals at Lord's
What's the story
Team England recently set a new record for the highest-ever One Day International (ODI) total at Lord's. They scored an impressive 387 runs for the loss of just three wickets in their allotted 50 overs in the third and final ODI match against India. Ben Duckett was the star of the show with an explosive innings of 141 runs. On this note, we list the highest ODI totals at the 'Mecca of Cricket'.
#1
387/3 by England, 2026
As mentioned, England's 387/3 in the aforementioned game now tops this elite list.
While Duckett smashed several records during his 141-run stay, his opening partner, Jacob Bethell, also made a significant contribution with 91 runs.
Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*) also played crucial roles in England's innings.
Despite India's best efforts, they fell short by 27 runs, finishing their innings at 360/7.
This match also marked England's highest-ever ODI total against India.
#2
360/7 by India, 2026
India's 360/7 in the series decider takes the second place.
Rohit Sharma and skipper Shubman Gill added an opening stand worth 147 runs.
After Gill's dismissal for 77, Virat Kohli joined Rohit, who got to his century in the 31st over.
After his ton, he continued to shine before perishing for 138 off 110 balls.
Kohli managed a 60-ball 74 before England hit back.
Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar's cameos toward the end powered India past 350.
#3
334/4 by England, 2017
Before the recent match, 334/4 was the highest ODI total at Lord's.
It was also scripted by England against none other than India, back in 1975, when ODIs were a 60-over per-side affair.
Opener Dennis Amiss led the charge with a 137-run knock as Keith Fletcher (68) complemented him well.
Skipper Mike Denness (37*) and Chris Old (51*) were sensational in the end overs as the hosts finished strong and later won by a massive 202 runs.