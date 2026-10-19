What lies ahead for India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra?

Due to the aforementioned injury, Chopra missed the 2026 Asian Games. He was among India's biggest medal hopefuls.

However, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 2026 Audi Q3 launch in Mumbai, the javelin star appreciated the performances of his fellow athletes at the Asian Games.

He congratulated Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav for winning silver and bronze medals, respectively.