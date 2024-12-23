Summarize Simplifying... In short Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, despite a challenging final where he had only one valid throw.

His competitor, Nadeem, broke the Olympic record with a 92.97m throw, securing the gold.

This silver adds to Chopra's historic achievements, making him one of the five Indians with multiple Olympic medals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Neeraj Chopra bagged his second Olympic medal (Image source: X/@Olympics.com)

Year-Ender: Neeraj Chopra bags silver at Paris Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:57 pm Dec 23, 202403:57 pm

What's the story The Paris Olympics, arguably the most important event in the 2024 sports calender, saw India's celebrated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinch his second Olympic medal. He won a silver in the men's javelin throw final. Chopra had previously won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem stole the show with an Olympic record-breaking throw of 92.97m, which won him the gold medal in Paris. Here we revisit Chopra's campaign.

Event details

Chopra's performance and Nadeem's record-breaking throw

Though Chopra's first attempt in the final was ruled a foul throw, he rebounded in his second attempt with a throw of 89.45m. Nadeem, on the other hand, had a shaky start as his initial attempt was deemed a foul. However, he bounced back with throws of 88.72m, 79.40m, and 84.87m in his subsequent attempts as Chopra committed three successive fouls. Nadeem concluded with an impressive 91.79m as Chopra ended on another foul note.

Record breaker

Nadeem shatters Olympic record with personal best

Nadeem's 92.97m throw not only won him the gold medal but also broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57m by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It is also Nadeem's personal best and a new Asian record. He now has the two best Olympic throws (92.97m and 91.79m) under his belt, proving his dominance in the event at the Paris Games.

Road to final

Chopra's journey to the men's javelin throw final

Chopra had qualified for the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics with a stunning 89.34m throw in Group B at Stade de France. This was his best throw at a global championship till then. He had also recorded his second-best ever throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League, showcasing his consistent performance ahead of these games.

Historic wins

Chopra's historic achievements in Olympic athletics

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Chopra became only the second Indian (after former shooter Abhinav Bindra) to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. His throw of 87.58m in the men's javelin throw final etched his name into Indian sports history. With his silver win in Paris, Chopra has Norman Pritchard as one of two Indians to have won two individual medals in athletics at the Olympics.

Medal tally

Chopra's silver adds to India's medal tally at Paris Olympics

Despite being disappointed with just one valid throw out of six attempts, Chopra's silver win made him one of the five Indians with multiple medals at the Olympics. He joined Pritchard, wrestler Sushil Kumar (bronze 2008, silver 2012), shuttler PV Sindhu (silver 2016, bronze 2020), and shooter Manu Bhaker (two bronze medals in 2024). Chopra was the only Indian with a silver in the Paris Olympics. The Indian contingent overall finished with six medals - five bronze and one silver.