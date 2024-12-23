Year-Ender: Neeraj Chopra bags silver at Paris Olympics
The Paris Olympics, arguably the most important event in the 2024 sports calender, saw India's celebrated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinch his second Olympic medal. He won a silver in the men's javelin throw final. Chopra had previously won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem stole the show with an Olympic record-breaking throw of 92.97m, which won him the gold medal in Paris. Here we revisit Chopra's campaign.
Chopra's performance and Nadeem's record-breaking throw
Though Chopra's first attempt in the final was ruled a foul throw, he rebounded in his second attempt with a throw of 89.45m. Nadeem, on the other hand, had a shaky start as his initial attempt was deemed a foul. However, he bounced back with throws of 88.72m, 79.40m, and 84.87m in his subsequent attempts as Chopra committed three successive fouls. Nadeem concluded with an impressive 91.79m as Chopra ended on another foul note.
Nadeem shatters Olympic record with personal best
Nadeem's 92.97m throw not only won him the gold medal but also broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57m by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It is also Nadeem's personal best and a new Asian record. He now has the two best Olympic throws (92.97m and 91.79m) under his belt, proving his dominance in the event at the Paris Games.
Chopra's journey to the men's javelin throw final
Chopra had qualified for the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics with a stunning 89.34m throw in Group B at Stade de France. This was his best throw at a global championship till then. He had also recorded his second-best ever throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League, showcasing his consistent performance ahead of these games.
Chopra's historic achievements in Olympic athletics
At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Chopra became only the second Indian (after former shooter Abhinav Bindra) to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. His throw of 87.58m in the men's javelin throw final etched his name into Indian sports history. With his silver win in Paris, Chopra has Norman Pritchard as one of two Indians to have won two individual medals in athletics at the Olympics.
Chopra's silver adds to India's medal tally at Paris Olympics
Despite being disappointed with just one valid throw out of six attempts, Chopra's silver win made him one of the five Indians with multiple medals at the Olympics. He joined Pritchard, wrestler Sushil Kumar (bronze 2008, silver 2012), shuttler PV Sindhu (silver 2016, bronze 2020), and shooter Manu Bhaker (two bronze medals in 2024). Chopra was the only Indian with a silver in the Paris Olympics. The Indian contingent overall finished with six medals - five bronze and one silver.