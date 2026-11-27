What lies ahead for Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Tests?
What's the story
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's place in the Indian Test XI has come under fresh scrutiny after he was dropped for both matches against New Zealand. The 37-year-old was part of the squad, but India preferred Washington Sundar in the Playing XI and opted for a pace-heavy combination in conditions expected to favor seam. With the Christchurch Test underway, questions about Jadeja's role have resurfaced.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Jadeja's constant omission from the playing XI raises questions about his role in the Test plans going forward.
With Sundar emerging as another spin-bowling all-rounder and younger options like Manav Suthar competing for places, the team management faces decisions over its combination.
It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jadeja, who will soon turn 38.
All-round skills
One of India's most accomplished all-rounders
Jadeja's record makes the selection debate significant. He is one of India's most accomplished all-rounders of all time.
The No. 2 Test all-rounder, Jadeja, offers control with his left-arm spin and valuable lower-order runs. His outstanding fielding is second to none.
In 91 Tests, he has scored 4,160 runs at an average of 37.82, including six centuries. He also has 356 wickets at 25.30 with 15 fifers.
Impact
Will Jadeja play again?
Furthermore, competition for India's spin-bowling all-rounder's spot is increasing, with Sundar preferred in New Zealand and Manav Suthar emerging.
Although Kuldeep Yadav is currently having a stop-start run, he remains India's specialist wrist-spinner.
With the five-match Test series against Australia in January 2027 marking India's final ICC World Test Championship (WTC) assignment, Jadeja's experience could prove valuable.
However, his selection will depend on team balance.