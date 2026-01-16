Batters with fastest centuries in Big Bash League (by balls)
What's the story
Australian cricketer Steve Smith made a mark in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season by scoring a century off just 41 balls. His innings was highlighted by five fours and nine sixes, four of which came in succession during the 12th over. The match was played between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder at the SCG on January 16, 2026. Smith helped the Sixers win by five wickets while chasing a target of 190. Notably, Smith hammered the joint second-fastest century in BBL.
#1
Craig Simmons and Mitchell Owen (39 balls)
On January 16, 2014, Craig Simmons of Perth Scorchers, smashed a 39-ball hundred against Adelaide Strikers at the WACA in Perth. He ended up hammering 102 off 41 balls with the help of 8 fours and 8 sixes. His effort helped PC score 203/7. In response, AS managed 198/6 in 20 overs. The 2024-25 BBL final in January last year saw Hobart Hurricanes' Mitchell Owen smash a 39-ball ton. He scored a 42-ball 108 eventually, helping his side beat Sydney Thunder in a chase of 183.
#2
Glenn Maxwell, Josh Brown and Steve Smith (41 balls)
The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Josh Brown and Smith own the joint 2nd-fastest century in BBL (41 balls). Maxwell attained the mark for Melbourne Stars against Hobart Hurricanes in 2022. He scored an unbeaten 64-ball 154*, hitting 22 fours and four sixes. The BBL 2023-24 Challenger saw Brown smash 140 off 57 balls for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers. He smoked 10 fours and 12 sixes. Smith ended up smashing a match-winning ton. He fell for a 42-ball 100.
Record
Fastest hundreds in BBL history
Craig Simmons - 39 balls (Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in 2014) Mitchell Owen - 39 balls (Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in 2025) Glenn Maxwell - 41 balls (Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in 2022) Josh Brown - 41 balls (Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers in 2024) Steve Smith - 41 balls (Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in 2026)*