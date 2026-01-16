Australian cricketer Steve Smith made a mark in the Big Bash League (Image Source: X/@SixersBBL)

Batters with fastest centuries in Big Bash League (by balls)

By Rajdeep Saha 07:23 pm Jan 16, 202607:23 pm

What's the story

Australian cricketer Steve Smith made a mark in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season by scoring a century off just 41 balls. His innings was highlighted by five fours and nine sixes, four of which came in succession during the 12th over. The match was played between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder at the SCG on January 16, 2026. Smith helped the Sixers win by five wickets while chasing a target of 190. Notably, Smith hammered the joint second-fastest century in BBL.