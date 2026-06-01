FIFA World Cup 2026: Title contenders to watch out for

Brazilian revival

Can Ancelotti revive Brazil?

Brazil, the five-time champions, have struggled since their last title in 2002. They suffered their worst-ever qualifying campaign with losses to Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Their latest manager Carlo Ancelotti has recalled Neymar after nearly three years away from the national team. Despite a calf injury that could keep him out for much of the tournament, Brazil will be hoping Ancelotti can get the best out of Vinicius Jr as he did at Real Madrid.