FIFA World Cup 2026: Title contenders to watch out for
What's the story
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off tonight at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Co-hosts Mexico are playing the tournament opener against South Africa in Group A. A record 48 teams will compete for the coveted trophy, including reigning champions Argentina, European champions Spain and last tournament's finalists France. Here we look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 title contenders.
Spanish resurgence
Can Spain make their recent form count?
Spain, the reigning European champions, are eyeing their second world title after their 2010 victory in South Africa. Spain also won the UEFA Nations League title in 2023. Notably, they finished as the runners-up in 2021 and 2025. The team will count heavily on Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal. Manager Luis de la Fuente will hope his side is clinical enough to land the prestigious trophy. Notably, Spain are featuring in their 17th World Cup campaign.
French firepower
France aim for a third straight World Cup final
France have reached four of the last seven World Cup finals. Notably, Didier Deschamps' men won the 2018 event before losing in 2022 on penalties to Argentina. France will be keen to reach a third successive World Cup final. France are aiming to win their 3rd title, having lifted the trophy in 1998 and 2018. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Rayan Cherki, Desire Doue and Michael Olise will look to trouble teams with their precision and tenacity.
Argentine hopes
Argentina confident of defending their title
Argentina, the defending champions, are confident of defending their title despite concerns over tired legs. Lionel Messi, who will turn 39 during his record sixth World Cup, has returned from a muscle injury just in time. The team breezed through the World Cup qualifiers and boasts a solid defense and creative options like Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez in attack. Argentina are aiming to lift their 4th World Cup crown, having won in 1978, 1986 and 2022.
Portuguese potential
Portugal are a dangerous side
Portugal are a dangerous side out to prove a point, having failed to reach beyond the quarter-finals at the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo is appearing in his 6th World Cup and he will be wanting the biggest prize. Notably, Roberto Martinez's squad boasts the world's finest players in Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes. They also have Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo. Their UEFA Nations League final victory over Spain last year should give them confidence heading into this tournament.
Brazilian revival
Can Ancelotti revive Brazil?
Brazil, the five-time champions, have struggled since their last title in 2002. They suffered their worst-ever qualifying campaign with losses to Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Their latest manager Carlo Ancelotti has recalled Neymar after nearly three years away from the national team. Despite a calf injury that could keep him out for much of the tournament, Brazil will be hoping Ancelotti can get the best out of Vinicius Jr as he did at Real Madrid.
English evolution
England hope to break their World Cup curse
England, perennial World Cup underachievers, are seen as title contenders after reaching the final at the last two Euros. However, lackluster performances in recent warm-ups have exposed their overreliance on captain Harry Kane. Manager Thomas Tuchel has made some surprising omissions but will need more from players like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka to add a second star to the Three Lions's shirt.