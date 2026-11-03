Presenting India's most clutch players in cricket history

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history.

He has been consistent across all formats, but his ability to score runs in tough situations sets him apart.

In his T20 World Cup career, Kohli scored half-centuries in three semi-final matches and two final matches.

With 765 runs at 95.62 in the 2023 event, the Indian ace is also the batter with the most runs in an ODI World Cup edition.