Presenting India's most clutch players in cricket history
What's the story
In cricket, clutch players are those who thrive under pressure and perform exceptionally well in high-stakes situations. These match-winners are vital for a team's success, especially in knockout games. Over the years, Team India has also enjoyed the services of several such players. On this note, we look at five of India's most prominent clutch players in cricket history, who have consistently delivered when it mattered the most.
#1
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history.
He has been consistent across all formats, but his ability to score runs in tough situations sets him apart.
In his T20 World Cup career, Kohli scored half-centuries in three semi-final matches and two final matches.
With 765 runs at 95.62 in the 2023 event, the Indian ace is also the batter with the most runs in an ODI World Cup edition.
#2
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir is often overlooked in the annals of Indian cricket history.
However, he has been one of the most important clutch players for India.
He scored match-winning runs on every big stage, including a vital 75 against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final and an innings of 97 runs in the ODI WC 2011 final.
Gambhir's marathon 137 off 436 balls famously helped India save the 2009 Napier Test against hosts New Zealand.
His ability to perform under pressure makes him a key figure in India's cricketing legacy.
#3
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni is one of cricket's biggest brands and the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies.
He is also one of the best finishers in cricket history. His ability to perform under pressure has helped India win many close matches.
Whenever India's top order collapsed, Dhoni would build crucial partnerships with bowlers and guide his team to victory.
In the 2011 WC final against Sri Lanka, Dhoni promoted himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh and scored a match-winning 91*.
#4
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batter of all time.
His mental strength and batting prowess powered India to numerous memorable wins.
When it comes to his clutch performances, the 1997-98 Coca-Cola Cup comes to mind.
While Tendulkar scored 435 runs at 87 in India's triumphant campaign, none of his teammates could even manage 200 runs.
The legendary opener was also India's leading run-getter in the 1996, 2003, and 2011 ODI World Cups.
#5
Jasprit Bumrah
Halfway through his career, Jasprit Bumrah is already ranked among the best fast bowlers to play for India.
His clutch spells have rescued the Men in Blue time and again.
In the high-voltage 2024 T20 WC final against South Africa, he returned with 2/18 in four overs.
Bumrah pulled out the victory for India from the jaws of defeat as SA needed just 30 runs in the last five overs.