Who will lead KKR in IPL 2027? Presenting the candidates

Rinku Singh, who was appointed as KKR's vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026, is the top contender to succeed Rahane.

Despite not having much experience at the highest level, Rinku has shown his leadership potential in domestic cricket.

He led Meerut Mavericks to the UPT20 title in 2024 and a runners-up finish in 2025.

He has also been leading Uttar Pradesh in List A cricket.

Notably, Rinku has only played for KKR since his IPL debut in 2018.

Across 73 matches, he has scored 1,394 runs at 34. His strike rate is 145.96.