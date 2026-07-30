Will Rinku Singh lead KKR in IPL 2027 season?
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on the lookout for a new captain following Ajinkya Rahane's announcement of his retirement from all formats of cricket. Rahane had captained KKR in the last two IPL seasons. As per Cricinfo, if no captain is acquired at this year's auction or through a trade, vice-captain Rinku Singh could be the top contender to take over from Rahane.
Leadership transition
Rinku was appointed vice-captain for IPL 2026
Rinku was appointed KKR's vice-captain for the first time ahead of IPL 2026, a move aimed at his leadership development.
Ahead of IPL 2026, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar had said, "Over the years, we've seen Rinku evolve not only as a cricketer but also as a leader."
He added that they wanted to give him more responsibility and felt it was the right time for Rinku to take on this role after being a World Cup champion.
Past achievements
Rinku done an able job as captain in domestic cricket
If appointed, Rinku would come with limited senior captaincy experience but an impressive record.
He had led Meerut Mavericks to the UPT20 title in 2024 and was the runner-up in 2025, winning 13 out of their 18 matches over two seasons.
He has also been captaining Uttar Pradesh in List A cricket since taking over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar before the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Alternate options
Other potential options for KKR
Another possible candidate is Sunil Narine, who has been with KKR since 2012. The 38-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history among overseas bowlers.
Despite never having captained KKR, he remains an integral part of the team.
Rovman Powell, who led West Indies in T20Is between 2022 and 2024, is also a potential option. He played two matches for KKR in IPL 2025 and 11 in IPL 2026.
Strategic choices
What to expect next?
The trade window will remain open until a week before the auction, typically held in December.
The BCCI is yet to announce the retention deadline for teams, usually set for November.
KKR's decision could depend on their long-term vision. With only one season left in the current IPL cycle (2025-27), they might opt for a short-term captain in 2027 before reassessing their leadership options for future seasons.
Information
Rinku's IPL numbers for KKR
Rinku made his IPL debut with KKR in 2018. Since then, he has played 73 matches for the three-time champions. From 62 innings, he owns 1,394 runs at 34. His strike rate is 145.96. Rinku owns six fifties and has smoked 67 sixes.