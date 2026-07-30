Will Rinku Singh lead KKR in IPL 2027 season?

Rinku was appointed KKR's vice-captain for the first time ahead of IPL 2026, a move aimed at his leadership development.

Ahead of IPL 2026, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar had said, "Over the years, we've seen Rinku evolve not only as a cricketer but also as a leader."

He added that they wanted to give him more responsibility and felt it was the right time for Rinku to take on this role after being a World Cup champion.