Who is Baldev Singh? Hockey coach honored with Padma Shri

Baldev Singh, a veteran hockey coach, will be awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu on May 25. The honor is in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian hockey. Singh is credited with turning Shahabad Markanda, a small town in Haryana, into a major center for producing top-notch hockey players.

Coaching legacy Singh's journey in hockey Singh first came to Shahabad Markanda in 1982 as a coach with the Haryana Sports Department. After returning in 1993, he established one of India's most successful hockey academies. Over the years, this academy has produced more than 80 international players and eight Indian captains. Singh's contribution to Indian hockey is truly remarkable, given his humble beginnings and dedication to nurturing talent.

Career milestones His career as a player and coach Before becoming a coach, Singh played for the Namdhari Hockey team and earned a coaching diploma from the National Institute of Sports in Bengaluru. His coaching career took off with key roles in Indian hockey. He served as chief coach and selector of India's junior men's team in 1993, assistant coach of the Indian side that won the Champions Trophy in Chennai in 1996, and head coach of the Indian men's hockey team from 2001 to 2004.

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Coaching impact Singh's contribution to Indian hockey Singh also coached the national team at major international events like the Champions Trophy in the Netherlands. For over 40 years, he has been quietly contributing to Indian hockey behind the scenes. Apart from coaching, he has worked with universities and sports institutions to develop young talent. He was also part of the government's Olympic Task Force, helping prepare long-term plans for Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles Olympic Games.

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