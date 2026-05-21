Who is Baldev Singh? Hockey coach honored with Padma Shri
What's the story
Baldev Singh, a veteran hockey coach, will be awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu on May 25. The honor is in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian hockey. Singh is credited with turning Shahabad Markanda, a small town in Haryana, into a major center for producing top-notch hockey players.
Coaching legacy
Singh's journey in hockey
Singh first came to Shahabad Markanda in 1982 as a coach with the Haryana Sports Department. After returning in 1993, he established one of India's most successful hockey academies. Over the years, this academy has produced more than 80 international players and eight Indian captains. Singh's contribution to Indian hockey is truly remarkable, given his humble beginnings and dedication to nurturing talent.
Career milestones
His career as a player and coach
Before becoming a coach, Singh played for the Namdhari Hockey team and earned a coaching diploma from the National Institute of Sports in Bengaluru. His coaching career took off with key roles in Indian hockey. He served as chief coach and selector of India's junior men's team in 1993, assistant coach of the Indian side that won the Champions Trophy in Chennai in 1996, and head coach of the Indian men's hockey team from 2001 to 2004.
Coaching impact
Singh's contribution to Indian hockey
Singh also coached the national team at major international events like the Champions Trophy in the Netherlands. For over 40 years, he has been quietly contributing to Indian hockey behind the scenes. Apart from coaching, he has worked with universities and sports institutions to develop young talent. He was also part of the government's Olympic Task Force, helping prepare long-term plans for Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Vision
Modi government's push for '#PeoplesPadma'
Earlier this year, the Indian government announced 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honors. The Modi government is pushing the '#PeoplesPadma' vision, spotlighting unsung heroes and grassroots contributors alongside nationally recognized personalities. The awards celebrate excellence across fields without distinction of race, occupation, position, or gender. The aim is to make the Padma Awards truly "People's Padma" by recognizing individuals whose work has created meaningful social impact away from the national spotlight.