CWG 2026: Who is Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam?

Rishikanta, who hails from Imphal West in Manipur, has been trained under the Indian Army's sporting program.

His big break came at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, where he won gold in the 60kg category with a total lift of 271kg.

This performance not only got him on top of the podium but also set a national record and secured his qualification for CWG 2026.