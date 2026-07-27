CWG 2026: Who is Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam?
What's the story
Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam won a historic silver medal in the men's 60kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow. He registered a total lift of 264kg, including a Games record in snatch with 121kg. The medal was India's second at the ongoing Games, after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze in the men's heavyweight division. Have a look at Rishikanta's journey.
Career highlights
Rishikanta's journey to the podium at CWG 2026
Rishikanta, who hails from Imphal West in Manipur, has been trained under the Indian Army's sporting program.
His big break came at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, where he won gold in the 60kg category with a total lift of 271kg.
This performance not only got him on top of the podium but also set a national record and secured his qualification for CWG 2026.
Medal details
How he fared in Glasgow
At CWG 2026, Rishikanta opened with a successful lift of 143kg in clean and jerk.
He attempted 148kg but failed, giving the lead to Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan, who lifted 149kg successfully.
In his final attempt, Rishikanta needed to lift 151kg to reclaim the lead and win gold but couldn't hold it overhead.
His total remained at 264kg while Aniq secured gold with a total lift of 273kg.
Achievement
Another feat for Rishikanta
Despite missing out on the gold medal, Rishikanta's record-breaking snatch and silver-medal finish marked another major milestone in his career.
The weightlifter has been steadily making his mark among India's top lifters in lighter weight categories under the Indian Army's sporting program.
According to The Indian Express, Rishikanta became the first male weightlifter from Manipur to win a CWG medal.
Struggle
Working at a roadside dhaba
Rishikanta was born on July 5, 1998, in Ngairangbam Makha Maning Leikai, located in the Imphal West district of Manipur, India.
As an 11-year-old kid, he worked at a roadside dhaba to make ₹150 a day.
Currently an Indian Navy Petty Officer, Rishikant told The Indian Express, "Before I got into sports as a teenager, I worked as a helper at a local dhaba, washing utensils and carrying water apart from working at construction sites to earn extra money for the family."
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From financial hardship to stability
Despite winning age-group medals, financial hardship forced him to quit weightlifting for nearly a year. A call from Manipur's Weightlifting Centre of Excellence revived his career, and within a year of returning, he won the senior national title. This helped him secure a job with the Indian Navy, bringing long-awaited financial stability.