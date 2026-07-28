Here's how Sharmila Dhankar overcame adversity to script CWG history
What's the story
Sharmila Dhankar, a 40-year-old para shot putter from Haryana, overcame immense adversity to become India's first-ever Commonwealth Games (CWG) para-athletics gold medalist. She won the women's shot put F57 title with a season-best throw of 9.81m, ending India's two-decade-long wait for a medal in this category at the CWG. The last time India won a medal in para-athletics was in 2006 when Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan won a medal in men's seated discus throw.
Significance
Significance of Dhankar's victory
Dhankar won the gold in the women's shot put F57 event with a season-best throw of 9.81 meters in Glasgow.
The women's shot put F57 category is for athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies, or reduced muscle power.
Dhankar was polio-stricken on her left leg at the age of two.
Early struggles
Dhankar's struggles
Dhankar grew up in poverty in Mahendragarh district of Haryana. She contracted polio at the age of two, which affected her leg.
Her father was a farmer and her mother was blind. At 19, she married but suffered years of domestic violence before leaving with her two daughters Anju (15) and Lakshmi (13).
"One night, I was beaten from 11pm to 3am by my first husband and thrown out of the house," she recalled in a conversation with Times of India.
Second marriage
Dhankar's career
Dhankar's life took a turn after her second marriage to Ajit Singh, who introduced her to para sports.
He encouraged her to train under coaches Tek Chand and Devendra.
In 2021, she debuted at the Para National Championships and won gold with a national record.
The following year, she finished fourth at the Birmingham CWG, narrowly missing out on a medal.
Despite these achievements, financial difficulties continued to plague her career.
Financial challenges
Hopes for daughters
To support her career, Dhankar's family sold their house in Rewari in 2023 and moved to a rented accommodation.
"Sport has given me a second birth. After winning medals in para CWG and Asian Games this year, I want to buy a house again," she said.
Beyond her own success, Dhankar hopes to provide her daughters with opportunities she never had.
Both are budding athletes - Anju competes in under-16 javelin throw while Lakshmi is an under-14 long jumper.