Here's how Sharmila Dhankar overcame adversity to script CWG history

Dhankar grew up in poverty in Mahendragarh district of Haryana. She contracted polio at the age of two, which affected her leg.

Her father was a farmer and her mother was blind. At 19, she married but suffered years of domestic violence before leaving with her two daughters Anju (15) and Lakshmi (13).

"One night, I was beaten from 11pm to 3am by my first husband and thrown out of the house," she recalled in a conversation with Times of India.