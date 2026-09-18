Batters with fastest hundreds in T20I history (FM teams)
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma has broken the record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter. He achieved this feat during the third T20I against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring his hundred in just 30 balls. On this note, we look at the fastest T20I hundreds among batters from an ICC Full Member nation.
#1
Abhishek Sharma - 30 balls
Abhishek's brilliance in the aforementioned game tops this elite list.
He opened the batting with Sanju Samson, and together, they attacked the Afghan bowlers from the word go.
The duo helped India cross the 100-run mark in just six overs.
Abhishek reached his half-century in a mere 16 balls and completed his century in just 30 deliveries.
He scored an impressive 108 off just 34 balls, hitting nine fours and a whopping 11 sixes at a strike rate of 317.65.
His efforts meant India posted 221/7 and later won by 127 runs.
#2
Sikandar Raza - 33 balls
In October 2024, Zimbabwe recorded the highest-ever total in men's T20 Internationals (344/4 versus Gambia in Nairobi).
Skipper Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe's charge, slamming a hundred off just 33 balls.
Batting at four, the right-handed dasher slammed an unbeaten 133 off 43 deliveries.
His explosive batting included 7 fours and 15 sixes.
Zimbabwe later bowled out Gambia for 54, claiming a 290-run win.
#2
Finn Allen - 33 balls
New Zealand opener Finn Allen shares the second spot on this list with Raza.
He entered the record books with a blistering century against South Africa in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Allen hammered a 33-ball 100*, helping the Kiwis chase down 170 in just 12.5 overs.
The dasher got to a 19-ball fifty and took just 14 more balls to reach his ton. His knock had 10 fours and 8 sixes.