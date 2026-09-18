Batters with fastest hundreds in T20I history (FM teams) 

Abhishek's brilliance in the aforementioned game tops this elite list.

He opened the batting with Sanju Samson, and together, they attacked the Afghan bowlers from the word go.

The duo helped India cross the 100-run mark in just six overs.

Abhishek reached his half-century in a mere 16 balls and completed his century in just 30 deliveries.

He scored an impressive 108 off just 34 balls, hitting nine fours and a whopping 11 sixes at a strike rate of 317.65.

His efforts meant India posted 221/7 and later won by 127 runs.