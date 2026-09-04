Listing lowest all-out totals versus India in Women's T20Is
What's the story
India's women's cricket team thrashed Hong Kong, China by a whopping 137 runs in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. The match, played in Dubai, was largely dominated by Smriti Mandhana, who scored a stunning 124 off just 64 balls. This innings helped India post a formidable total of 193/5. Hong Kong, China faltered big time in the run chase, having been bowled out for just 56. On this note, we look at the lowest all-out totals versus India in WT20Is.
#5
Hong Kong, China - 56/10 in 2026
HKC's misery in the aforementioned game takes the fifth spot on this unwanted list.
Their batting line-up crumbled under pressure as Natasha Miles's 15 was the team's highest individual score.
Fast bowler Kranti Gaud started with a maiden over while Nandani Sharma struck early in the second over.
Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/9 in her three overs, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat chipped in with two wickets each as India bowled out HKC for just 56 runs in 16.2 overs.
#4
Bangladesh - 54/10 in 2016
India looked on the back foot after managing just 118/6 against Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup affair in Bangkok.
However, the total turned out to be more than enough as Bangladesh lost wickets in a cluster.
Shaila Sharmin (18) and Salma Khatun (17) were the only ones to enter double digits as the team was folded for 54 in 18.2 overs.
While Poonam Yadav struck thrice, Jhulan Goswami and Anuja Patil took two wickets each.
#3
Bangladesh - 51/10 in 2023
Veteran pacer Pooja Vastrakar put up a stunning show with the new ball against Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the 2023 Asian Games.
She trapped both openers for golden ducks before claiming one more wicket in the powerplay.
Vastrakar went on to claim a four-fer as Bangladesh were all out for 51 in 17.5 overs.
India won the contest by eight wickets with 70 balls remaining.
#2
Thailand - 37/10 in 2022
India claimed a one-sided win over Thailand in the group game of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet.
The Women in Blue chased down 38 (40/1) in six overs after bundling out Thailand for just 37.
The team could survive only 15.1 overs as Sneh Rana (3/9) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.
Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets apiece.
Nannapat Koncharoenkai's 12 was the top score for Thailand.
#1
Malaysia - 27/10 in 2018
The 2018 Women's Asia Cup T20 saw Malaysia post 27/10 against India in Kuala Lumpur.
Mithali Raj's 97* meant the Women in Blue finished at 169/3 while batting first.
In response, Malaysia could only survive 13.4 overs as six of their batters bagged ducks.
Sasha Azmi (9) scored the most for them, as Pooja Vastrakar (3/6) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.
Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav claimed two wickets each.