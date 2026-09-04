Listing lowest all-out totals versus India in Women's T20Is 

HKC's misery in the aforementioned game takes the fifth spot on this unwanted list.

Their batting line-up crumbled under pressure as Natasha Miles's 15 was the team's highest individual score.

Fast bowler Kranti Gaud started with a maiden over while Nandani Sharma struck early in the second over.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/9 in her three overs, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat chipped in with two wickets each as India bowled out HKC for just 56 runs in 16.2 overs.