Who can replace Ollie Robinson for 2nd NZ Test? 

Choice

Who will get the go?

Fisher, a six-foot-two seamer with a high release point, is in line to play for England after four years. His only Test appearance was against West Indies in 2022. The pacer has been impressive for Surrey in the ongoing County season, claiming at least three wickets in four of his last five innings. On the other hand, Baker, who is uncapped in Tests, has made a name for himself with his raw pace. He claimed a fifer for Hampshire last month.