Who can replace Ollie Robinson for 2nd NZ Test?
What's the story
England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to right knee soreness. The injury comes as a major setback for the 32-year-old pacer, who made a stellar return to international cricket in the series opener at Lord's. In his first Test in over two years, Robinson had taken seven wickets and even claimed three wickets in his first over.
Match-winning display
Robinson's stellar return in the 1st Test
Robinson's performance in the first Test was nothing short of spectacular. He took a remarkable fifer in NZ's first innings His brilliant display helped England register a 115-run victory over New Zealand and earned him the Player of the Match award. The performance was seen as a promising start to his long-awaited return to international cricket.
Team challenges
England face multiple challenges ahead of 2nd Test
England's injury and availability concerns aren't limited to Robinson. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson are also unavailable as an investigation into an alleged incident at a London nightclub continues. Their absence could force the hosts to make several changes for the upcoming match. However, it also paves the way for Jofra Archer, who has rejoined the England setup after completing his IPL commitments.
Prospect
A toss-up between Fisher and Baker
With both Atkinson and Robin being unavailable, England have been forced to pick two fresh pacers for the second Test, which is scheduled to start on June 17 at London's Kennington Oval. Jofra Archer is certain to replace one of the vacant spots. For the other pacer's position, it will be a toss-up between Matthew Fisher and Sonny Baker.
Choice
Who will get the go?
Fisher, a six-foot-two seamer with a high release point, is in line to play for England after four years. His only Test appearance was against West Indies in 2022. The pacer has been impressive for Surrey in the ongoing County season, claiming at least three wickets in four of his last five innings. On the other hand, Baker, who is uncapped in Tests, has made a name for himself with his raw pace. He claimed a fifer for Hampshire last month.
Baker
Baker might make his Test debut
Baker was in England XII for the first Test, ahead of Fisher. Hence, the 23-year-old might be in line to make his Test debut. His 44 First-Class wickets have come at an average of 29.38. Meanwhile, in-form wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox might take Ben Stokes's number-six spot in the upcoming game. England Probable XI for 2nd NZ Test: Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith (wk) (c), Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
Fitness fears
Concerns over Robinson's fitness
Meanwhile, the latest injury setback has once again raised questions over Robinson's fitness and his ability to stay fit for long periods at the highest level. His last Test appearance was against India in Ranchi in February 2024, where he bowled just 13 overs in total across the match and didn't bowl in the second innings. Since then, Robinson has worked hard to regain his place in England's Test setup.
Recovery plan
Robinson to continue rehabilitation
Despite being ruled out of the second Test, England have confirmed that Robinson will stay with the squad and continue his rehabilitation. The goal is for him to be fit in time for the third Test at Trent Bridge, starting June 25. This decision comes as part of a broader strategy to manage player fitness and availability amid ongoing injury concerns.